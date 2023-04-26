FORT ANN — Fort Ann scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to pull out a 7-6 Adirondack League baseball victory over North Warren.

Josh Dornan led off the seventh with a single, stole second and third and scored the tying run on Callon Sutliff's sac fly. Riley Barnes followed with a two-out single, stole two bases and scored the winning run on a wild pitch.

Dornan picked up the pitching win and went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs for the Cardinals, who also got two hits each from Dylan Brown and Riley Barnes.

Tanner Kennedy, Owen Scheafer and Tyler Hitchcock drove in runs for the Cougars, who got doubles from Hitchcock, Wyatt Jennings and Will Lindsley.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 11, GLENS FALLS 1: Ben Cohen scattered six hits and struck out 10 batters over 6 2/3 innings as the Bulldogs defeated Glens Falls.

Nate Marx, Jackson Salaway and James Thompson each had two hits for South High, which got a triple from Salaway and three runs scored from Matt Perrotte.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 5, HADLEY-LUZERNE 2: Drake Stewart pitched a complete-game three-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Tanaforts topped H-L for their fourth straight win.

Joe Allen led H-FE at the plate, going 3 for 3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs. Stewart went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Tyler Plummer doubled for the Eagles.

LAKE GEORGE 10, WHITEHALL 0: The Warriors plated seven runs in the fourth inning behind four hits, four walks and a hit batter on their way to victory.

Ben Sheldon fired a two-hit shutout in the five-inning game, striking out six.

Landon Rozell and Patrick Egan each had a hit for Whitehall.