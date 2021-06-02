ROUNDUP: Fort Ann, Lake George reach Adirondack League final

Notes: Hadley-Luzerne's Colby Hanna scored the winning run on a Ryan Lott-Diamond 2B in the top of the 8th. Joe Armendola pitched well through 6 innings and gave way to Lott-Diamond in the 7th with no outs and bases loaded. Lott-Diamond got two outs before being relieved by Joe Cieslik. Cieslik got the third and then stuck out the side in the 8th to gain the win.