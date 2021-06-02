ROUNDUP: Fort Ann, Lake George reach Adirondack League final

Fort Ann starter Adam Winchell allowed one earned run over the first 4 1/3 innings Wednesday as the Cardinals topped Hadley-Luzerne 9-4 in an Adirondack League baseball semifinal.
Jack Dornan went 4 for 5 with two RBIs for Fort Ann, which is scheduled to host Lake George in the title game Friday at 4:30 p.m.
Lake George's Brody McCabe went 4 for 5 with three RBIs and three runs scored as the Warriors beat top-seeded Granville 9-2. Cameron Orr drove in four runs and Cole Clarke added three hits for Lake George.
FORT ANN 9, HADLEY-LUZERNE 4
League: Adirondack League semifinal
Fort Ann;300;103;2 —;9;13;1
H.-Luzerne;020;011;0 —;4;6;2
WP — Adam Winchell (4-3). LP — Joe Ceislik.
Fort Ann highlights: Jack Dornan 4-5, R, 2 RBI, Callon Sutliff 2-4, BB, 2 R, Adam Winchell 2-2, 2 BB, R, RBI, Justin Zeh 2-3, R, RBI, Dillon Tracy 1-1, RBI.
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Mason Conklin 1-2, 2 RBI, Chuck Caldwell 1-3, R, Joe Ceislik 1-3, BB, Josh Ellis 1-2, R, Scott Ripley 1-4, BB, R.
Records: Fort Ann 7-3, 9-4. Hadley-Luzerne 7-3, 7-4.
Notes: Adam Winchell allowed only 1 ER over 4 1/3 strong innings, striking out 5. Cullen Jackson went the final 2 2/3 to earn the save.
Adirondack League championship: Lake George at Fort Ann, Friday, 4:30 p.m.
LAKE GEORGE 9, GRANVILLE 2
League: Adirondack League semifinal
Lake George;300;023;1 —;9;15;0
Granville;100;100;0 —;2;7;1
WP — Luke Sheldon. LP — Lane Mattison. 2B — Cole Clarke (LG), Torin Davies (LG), Brody McCabe (LG), Logan Beebe (Gra), Ryan Kunen (Gra).
Lake George highlights: Cole Clarke 3 for 4 2 runs, Brody McCabe 4 for 5 3 runs 3 RBIs, Cameron Orr 2 for 4 4 RBIs, Matt Syvertsen 1 for 4 2 runs, Torin Davies 2 for 5 2 runs rbi.
Granville highlights: Logan Beebe 1 for 3 run, Josh Oakman 1 for 4 run, Ryan Kunen 2 for 3 RBI, Logan Harrington 2 for 3, Josh Nelson 1 for 3.
Records: Lake George 8-3, 8-4. Granville 8-3, 8-3.
ARGYLE 12, CORINTH 6
League: Adirondack League crossover
Corinth;002;101;2 —;6;9;3
Argyle;201;018;0 —;12;10;2
WP — Carson Bartow. LP — M Brownell. 2B — Dishon (Cor), Dumas (Cor), Brownell (Cor), Jacobie Depew (Arg). 3B — Tyler Humiston (Arg). HR — Guilder (Cor), Dumas (Cor).
Corinth highlights: Brownell 5 IP, 7 Ks, 2-5 with 2 RBIs, Guilder 2-5 home run, Dumas 2-4 double, home run and 2 RBIs.
Argyle highlights: Nate Stanley 2-3 2 runs, RBI, Tyler Humiston 2-5 triple, 2 runs, Clay Bates 2-4 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Jacobie Depew double, 2 RBI, Brendan Darrah 2-3 2 RBI.
Records: Corinth 4-7. Argyle 5-6.
Notes: In a close battle, Argyle scored 8 in the 6th inning to take the lead for good. Carson Bartow pitched 3 innings in relief to get the win for the Scots.
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 13,
NORTH WARREN 2
League: Adirondack League crossover
Hartford-FE;000;271;3 —;13;11;3
N. Warren;101;000;0 —;2;7;2
WP — Drake Stewart. LP — Shane French. 2B — Peyton Ottens (H-FE), Ryan Hill (NW).
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Drake Stewart compete game, 10 Ks, 2 runs scored, Peyton Ottens 2 for 3, 2 BBs, 2 runs, E. Amell 2 for 4, run.
North Warren highlights: J. Smith 2 for 4, 2 runs.
QUEENSBURY 6,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 3
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;000;011;13; —;6;13;0
South High;003;000;00; —;3;7;0
WP — Kolby Anderson. LP — Dan Cohen, 2-1. 2B — Jason Rodriguez (Q), Charlie Darrah (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Charlie Darrah 3 for 4, 1 double, Ethan Starr 2 for 4.
Records: South Glens Falls 8-1, 8-1.
GREENWICH 2, WATERFORD 1
League: Wasaren League
Waterford;000;000;1 —;1;2;0
Greenwich;011;000;x —;2;6;0
WP — Aidan McPhail. S — Parker Jamieson. LP — Jake Houle. 2B — Harrison Chappin (W), Jesse Kuzmich (Gre). 3B — Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre).
Waterford-Halfmoon highlights: Harrison Chappin 2B.
Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 2B, Jackson Vanderhoff 3B, Ethan Anatriello 2 singles.
Records: Waterford 5-7, 6-7. Greenwich 10-2, 11-2.
HOOSICK FALLS 20, CAMBRIDGE 1
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls;715;43x;x —;20;14;0
Cambridge;000;01x;x —;1;5;3
WP — Connor Jones (1-2). LP — James Toleman (n/a). 2B — Josh Colegrove (HoF), Jeremy Gress (HoF).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Alex Bushee 2 singles, 4 RBIs, Jeremy Gress single, double, RBI, 3 runs scored, Andrew Sparks 2 singles, 4 runs scored, Jake Sparks 2 singles, 5 RBIs, Connor Jones Complete Game, 10Ks.
Cambridge highlights: Westin Nolan RBI single.
Records: Hoosick Falls 7-6, 8-6. Cambridge 1-8, 1-8.
STILLWATER 16,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 2
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater;244;06x; —;16;15;0
Berlin-NL;000;02x; —;2;1;4
WP — Shea Brown. LP — Casey Billert. 2B — Reese Hotaling (Still) 2, Liam Brady (Still), Shea Brown (Still). 3B — Carter Wichelns (Still).
Stillwater highlights: Reese Hotaling 2-5, 2R, 2-2B, 4 RBIs, Jaxson Mueller 3-5 2R, 3 RBIs, Liam Brady 3-5, 3R, 2 RBIs, Shea Brown 2-4 2B, 2 RBIs, Carter Wichelns 3-5, 2R, 3B, 2 RBIs, Brody Burdo 2-2, 2BB, 3R, 2 RBIs.
Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Casey Billert, 1-3, run.
Records: Stillwater 5-8, 5-8. Berlin-New Lebanon 0-11, 0-11.
Notes: Shea Brown and Reese Hotaling combined on a 1-hitter.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 5,
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 4
League: Adirondack League, Tuesday
Hadley-Luzerne;100;030;01; —;5;10;0
Hartford-FE;000;012;10; —;4;6;4
WP — Joe Cieslik. LP — Peyton Ottens. 2B — Joe Cieslik (HL), Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL), Scott Ripley (HL), Drake Stewart (H-FE), Peyton Ottens (H-FE).
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Joe Cieslik 3 K in 8th inning in relief, Tyler Plummer 2-5, 2 runs, Josh Ellis 2-4, Scott Ripley 2-5, 2B, 2 RBI.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Bryce Tyler 1-2, 2 runs, Peyton Ottens 2-3, 2B, run, RBI.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 7-3, 7-4.
Notes: Hadley-Luzerne's Colby Hanna scored the winning run on a Ryan Lott-Diamond 2B in the top of the 8th. Joe Armendola pitched well through 6 innings and gave way to Lott-Diamond in the 7th with no outs and bases loaded. Lott-Diamond got two outs before being relieved by Joe Cieslik. Cieslik got the third and then stuck out the side in the 8th to gain the win.
WHITEHALL 15, ARGYLE 14
League: Adirondack League, Tuesday
Whitehall;305;210;4 —;15;13;6
Argyle;200;001;(11) —;14;9;4
WP — Tyler Fish. LP — Nathan Stanley. 2B — Nathan Stanley (Arg). 3B — Tyler Fish (W), Brandon Bakerian (W) 2.
Whitehall highlights: Tyler Fish 4-5 3 RBIs, 3 runs, 6 Ks, Brandon Bakerian 3-4 5 RBIs, 3 runs, 2 Triples, Matt Gould 2-3 3 RBIs, 2 runs.
Argyle highlights: Nathan Stanley 3-4 HR, Double and 4 RBIs, 3 runs, Tyler Humiston 2-5 3 RBIs, 3 runs, L. Kingsley 1-3 2 runs, C. Bartow 1-3 2 RBIs.
Records: Whitehall 7-3, 7-3. Argyle 4-6, 4-6.
QUEENSBURY 18, HUDSON FALLS 1
League: Foothills Council, Tuesday
Queensbury;130;038;3 —;18;12;1
Hudson Falls;000;000;1 —;1;4;4
WP — Caron. LP — Ross. 2B — Rodriguez (Q).
Queensbury highlights: Caron 6 innings, 0 runs, 6 SO, Rodriguez 2 for 3, 3 RBI.