A four-run first inning lifted Fort Ann to a 5-2 Adirondack League baseball win over Hartford-Fort Edward on Wednesday.

Callon Sutliff pitched a complete-game five-hitter for the Cardinals, striking out eight while walking three. Garrett Brown went 2 for 3 and Riley Barnes and Josh Dornan drove in runs.

Drake Stewart pitched five innings of five-hit ball for Hartford-Fort Edward.

GRANVILLE 13, WARRENSBURG 2: A seven-run first inning got the Golden Horde started on the way to an Adirondack League victory over the Burghers.

Caleb Nelson struck out nine and allowed one earned run over five innings to get the win. Nelson drove in four runs with two hits and Alex Torres went 3 for 4 and scored three runs. Brent Perry went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 7, GLENS FALLS 4: S-C scored six times in the fifth inning to win a non-league game over visiting Glens Falls.

Sawyer Saddlemire drove in three runs and pitched five innings of three-hit ball for Salem-Cambridge (1-2). Drake Webster doubled and drove in two runs.

Carson Rath went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs for Glens Falls (1-1).

ARGYLE 9, WHITEHALL 2: Ben Cuthbert struck out six and allowed two hits over four innings as the Scots beat the Railroaders.

Ben Cuthbert, Connor Brockway and Brandon Saunders each had a hit and an RBI for Argyle. Andrew Austin had a walk and a hit.

For Whitehall, Chad Monty had a walk and a hit and Landon Rozell had a hit and an RBI.

MECHANICVILLE 14, GREENWICH 6: The Red Raiders scored six times in the fifth inning on the way to a victory over the Witches.

Colin Richardson drove in two runs with a double and a single and Scott Lynch also hit a double and a single for Mechanicville. Parker Jamieson doubled twice and Aidan White and Robert Barnes each drove in two runs for Greenwich.

TAMARAC 15, HOOSICK FALLS 8: Nevin Wilkie went 3 for 4 with four RBIs as the Bengals beat the Panthers.

Liam Ring had three hits for Tamarac, which scored four times in the fifth to pull away.

STILLWATER 26, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 1: Brody Burdo struck out 10 in four innings and the Warriors (1-1, 2-1) recorded 18 hits for the Wasaren League win.

Colden McDonagh hit a home run, two doubles and a single. Jaxon Mueller had a three-hit day.

SPA CATHOLIC 11, WATERFORD 0: Pierce Byrne scattered three hits and struck out 12 as the Saints shut out Waterford.

Tyler Weygand, Kihl Kelly and Nate Griner each had two hits for Spa Catholic (3-0). Carson Moser hit two sacrifice flies.

WATERFORD 5, HADLEY-LUZERNE 4: The Fordians pushed across the winning run in the seventh to beat the Eagles on Tuesday night in a non-leaguer.

Josh Ellis and Noah Springer doubled and Matt Case had a run and an RBI for Hadley-Luzerne. Tristan Carutasu went 3 for 4 with three doubles for Waterford.

AVERILL PARK 10, SOUTH HIGH 2: Justin Christensen and Nate Marx doubled and Charlie Bammert and Matthew Perrotte went 1 for 3 as the Bulldogs dropped a non-league game at Averill Park on Tuesday night.