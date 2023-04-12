GLENS FALLS — Eighth-grader Brayden Bennett belted a two-run walkoff single in the bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to lift the Glens Falls baseball team to a 12-11 Foothills Council victory over Gloversville.

Bennett went 5-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and the winning RBIs. Carson Rath ripped a three-run homer in the fifth to give Glens Falls a 10-9 edge, before Gloversville scored twice in the sixth to retake the lead.

Jared Hance, Chase McTague and Jeffery Woodell each drove in two runs for Glens Falls, which improved to 1-1 in the league, 3-2 overall.

Gloversville was led by Kyle Robare with a double and three RBIs, and Logan Oathout with a double, single and two RBIs.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Garrett Jackowski pitched a complete-game two-hitter as Broadalbin-Perth shut out Schuylerville in a Foothills pitchers' duel.

Colin Cotter blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth for the Patriots, while Jackowski struck out seven and walked three.

For the Black Horses, Brenden Steinberg hurled a three-hitter, striking out 10 and walking two. Ashton Morris and Adam DeGregory each doubled for the only hits for Schuylerville.

QUEENSBURY 5, SCOTIA 3: Adrian Caron and Ryan Blanchard each had a pair of hits to lead Queensbury to a victory over Scotia.

Caron ripped a pair of doubles and scored two runs for the Spartans (2-1 league, 3-2 overall), who bunched four runs in the bottom of the third to break open the game.

Blanchard, Ethan Starr, Lucas Rolleston and Frankie Ovitt drove in runs for Queensbury, with Rolleston hitting a double.

AMSTERDAM 9, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 5: Charlie Bammert hit a triple, single and scored a run, and James Thompson added a pair of doubles and three RBI, but the Bulldogs fell to Amsterdam.

South High scored all of its runs in the second inning, but the Rams took a 6-5 lead with four runs in the bottom of the second.

Manny Santos led Amsterdam with two doubles and three runs scored.

JOHNSTOWN 10, HUDSON FALLS 0: Peyton Smith and Dom Gotte-Seymour had the only base hits for the Tigers as they were shut out by Johnstown.

Antonio DeMarco struck out 10 and walked one in picking up the shutout win for the Sir Bills. Zach Tallon doubled and Carter Cheney and Evan Baker each had two hits for Johnstown.