ROUNDUP: Eagles score late to beat Whitehall; Burghers, Horde also win

Notes: Joe Armendola went the distance, collecting 7 K’s and scattering five hits in a come-from-behind victory. Josh Ellis had a two-run single to tie the game in the fifth. Mason Conklin scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a Lott-Diamond single and Colby Hanna scored an insurance run in the seventh on Cam Plummer’s second single. Brandon Bakerian had two hits and played a tough game for Whitehall.