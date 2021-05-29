ROUNDUP: Eagles score late to beat Whitehall; Burghers, Horde also win

Hadley-Luzerne scored two runs in the fifth and pulled ahead with runs in the sixth and seventh innings to beat Whitehall 4-2 in Adirondack League baseball on Friday. Joe Armendola got the win on the mound.
Tristen Hitchcock went 3 for 4 as Warrensburg beat Salem 9-4. Granville also posted a win, with Lane Mattison's complete-game victory and Thomas Roberts' four-hit game leading a 9-1 victory over Argyle.
In the Foothills Council, Charlie Darrah pitched a three-hit shutout as Queensbury blanked Hudson Falls, 5-0.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, WHITEHALL 2
League: Adirondack League
Had.-Luzerne 000 021 1 — 4 9 0
Whitehall 011 000 0 — 2 5 3
WP — Armendola 2-1. LP — Bakerian. 2B — Brandon Bakerian (White).
Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Tyler Plummer 2-4, run, Cameron Plummer 2-3, RBI, Josh Ellis 1 hit, 2 RBI.
Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 2-3, double, RBI.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne 6-3, 6-4.
Notes: Joe Armendola went the distance, collecting 7 K’s and scattering five hits in a come-from-behind victory. Josh Ellis had a two-run single to tie the game in the fifth. Mason Conklin scored the go-ahead run in the sixth on a Lott-Diamond single and Colby Hanna scored an insurance run in the seventh on Cam Plummer’s second single. Brandon Bakerian had two hits and played a tough game for Whitehall.
WARRENSBURG 9, SALEM 4
League: Adirondack League
Salem 201 000 1 — 4 11 1
Warrensburg 302 103 x — 9 10 1
WP — DeMarsh (2-3). LP — George. 2B — Chilson (Sal), Brady Cheney (Warr). HR — McAlonie (Sal) 2.
Salem highlights: George 5 2/3 IP, 12 Ks, 7 ER, McAlonie 2-3, 2 solo HRs, Chilson 3-4, 2B, RBI.
Warrensburg highlights: Daalten DeMarsh 6 IP, 7 Ks, 3 ER Hitting 2-3, 2 Rs, Tristen Hitchcock 3-4, 3 Rs, RBI, Thomas Combs 2-4, 3 Rs, RBI, Stevie Schloss 1-4, 2 RBIs, Brady Cheney 1-3, 2B.
Records: Salem 4-6, 4-6. Warrensburg 3-6, 4-7.
Notes: Daalten DeMarsh pitched a great game for the Burgers. In six innings he struck out seven and allowed three runs. Morgen Baker struck out the final batter of the game to leave the bases loaded. McAlonie hit to solo homer for Salem in the loss.
GRANVILLE 9, ARGYLE 1
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 000 001 0 — 1 4 5
Granville 100 233 x — 9 9 1
WP — Lane Mattison (3-1). LP — D. Lohrot. 2B — Logan Beebe (Gra), Thomas Roberts (Gra) 2. 3B — Connor Farrell (Gra).
Argyle highlights: J. Depew 1 for 3, RBI.
Granville highlights: Lane Mattison 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1ER, 6 K’s, Thomas Roberts 4 for 4, 2 RBIs, Connor Farrell 2 for 3, 3 RBIs.
Records: Argyle 4-5, 4-5. Granville 8-2, 8-2.
QUEENSBURY 5, HUDSON FALLS 0
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
Queensbury 004 010 x — 5 4 2
WP — Charlie Darrah (3-0). LP — Aiden Gillis. 2B — Connor Rogers (HuF). 3B — Tyler Spaulding (Q).
Hudson Falls highlights: Aiden Gillis 1B, 6 IP, 4 hits.
Queensbury highlights: Tyler Spaulding 1B, 3B, 3 RBIs, Logan Smith 1B, 1 RBI, Adrian Caron 1B, Charlie Darrah Complete Game, 3 hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Records: Queensbury 8-2, 10-3.
Notes: Charlie Darrah threw a complete-game three-hitter with 12 strikeouts. Aiden Gillis threw a complete-game four-hitter.
TAMARAC 18, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 7
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac 250 443 0 — 18 18 7
Berlin-N.L. 007 000 0 — 7 5 5
WP — Aiden Forster. LP — Kasey Billert. 2B — James Blake (Tam) 2, Zach Rice (Tam), Liam Ring (Tam). HR — Zach Rice (Tam), Aiden McDonough (Tam).
Tamarac highlights: Zach Rice 3 for 5, 1 HR, 4 RBIs, 4 R, Peyton Richardson 3 for 5, 4 R, 2 RBIs, James Blake 3 for 4, 2 R, 2 RBIs, Greg Mays 2 for 3, 2 R, Aiden Forster 3 for 3, 2 R, 1 RBI.
Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Matthew Corsey 1 for 3, 1 R, 1 RBI, Matthew Hart 1 for 3, 1 R, 1 RBI, Kasey Billert 2 for 4, 1 R; 1 RBI.
Records: Tamarac 6-2, 6-3. Berlin-New Lebanon 0-12, 0-12.
LAKE GEORGE 7, WHITEHALL 5
League: Adirondack League, Thursday
Whitehall 102 011 0 — 5 6 1
Lake George 000 340 0 — 7 9 1
WP — Torin Davies. LP — Brandon Bakerian. 2B — Tyler Fish (White), Brendan Lamby (LG), Brody McCabe (LG).
Whitehall highlights: Tyler Brooks 1 for 1, 3 walks, 2 runs, Tyler Fish 1 for 3, run, Matt Gould 1 for 4, run, Landon Rozell run, Jacob Whiting walk.
Lake George highlights: Ashton Osborne 1 for 2, 2 RBIs, Brendan Lamby 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, Brody McCabe 1 for 2, 2 runs, 2 walks, J J Salmon 1 for 2, 2 runs, Max Dickinson 1 for 2, 2 runs.
Records: Whitehall 6-2, 6-2. Lake George 7-2, 7-3.
SOUTH HIGH 12, GLENS FALLS 7
League: Foothills Council, Thursday
Glens Falls 040 000 3 — 7 11 5
South High 351 201 0 — 12 11 3
WP — Cam Fougere. LP — Baglio. 2B — Hirsch (GF), Woodell (GF), Cam Darrow (SGF), Zack French (SGF). 3B — Dan Cohen (SGF).
Glens Falls highlights: Hirsch 4 for 4, 2 runs, Sokol 2 for 4.
South Glens Falls highlights: Jack VanWie 2 for 3, 2 runs scored, Cam Darrow 2 for 2, 2 runs scored, Cam Woodard 2 for 4, Justin Nesbitt 2 for 4, 2 runs scored.
Records: South Glens Falls 10-1, 10-1.
SCHUYLERVILLE 3, HUDSON FALLS 1
League: Foothills Council, Thursday
Hudson Falls 100 000 0 — 1 3 3
Schuylerville 001 011 0 — 3 5 1
WP — Lucas Woodcock 1-2. LP — Carlos Ross. 2B — Joe LaPan (HuF) 2, Anthony Luzadis (Schy).
Hudson Falls highlights: Joe LaPan 2 for 3, 2 doubles.
Schuylerville highlights: Ryan Dow 3 for 3, 2 RBIs, Ashton Morris go-ahead RBI single.
Records: Schuylerville 3-7, 4-7.
CORINTH 19, NORTH WARREN 9
League: Adirondack League, Thursday
Corinth 115 660 0 — 19 19 3
North Warren 422 010 0 — 9 10 3
WP — Codi Kathan. LP — Tom Conway. 2B — Mason Brownell (Cor), Josh Colson (Cor), Tanner Kennedy (NW), Devin Clench-Matteo (NW).
Corinth highlights: Mason Brownell 4 for 4 with a walk, a double and 4 RBIs.
