ROUNDUP: Eagles' bats come through in victory over Warriors; Horde stay unbeaten in league

HADLEY-LUZERNE 12, LAKE GEORGE 2

League: Adirondack League

Lake George 000 020 0 — 2 2 3

Had.-Luzerne 000 2(10)x 0 — 12 9 3

WP — Tyler Plummer 4-0. LP — Cameron Orr. 2B — Brody McCabe (LG), Cameron Plummer (HL). 3B — Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL). HR — Mason Conklin (HL).

Lake George highlights: Brody McCabe 1-3, double, run, RBI, SB, Angelo Bergman 1-2.

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Tyler Plummer 5 innings, 4Ks, 2 hits, 2 runs, Mason Conklin 1-3, 3BB,3 runs, 3-run homer, Ryan Lott-Diamond 2-3, run, triple, 3 RBIs, Cameron Plummer 2-3, double, run, RBI, Evan Kadar 1-2, 2 runs.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne 5-3, 6-3.

Notes: Tyler Plummer pitched five innings of two-hit ball backed up by some key defensive plays to hold a strong Lake George team at bay. Eight of nine starters scored for Hadley-Luzerne and the Eagles scored 10 times in the fifth. Ryan Lott-Diamond had a three-run triple and Cameron Plummer had an RBI double in the fifth. Mason Conklin had a three-run home run which put the Eagles up by 10 and ended the game. Brody McCabe had a double, an RBI, stole third, scored a run and played well behind the plate for Lake George.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 6, FORT ANN 2

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann 100 100 0 — 2 5 1

Hartford-F.E. 000 213 x — 6 6 1

WP — D. Stewart (4-1). LP — C. Jackson. 2B — B. Tyler (Hart/FE). 3B — Winch (FA).

Fort Ann highlights: C. Jackson 5IP, 7Ks, 1 for 3 RBIs, Blondin 1 for 3 RBIs.

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: D. Stewart CG, 7Ks, 0BBs, 5 hits, B. Tyler 2 for 3, BB, double, 2 runs scored, C. Gauthier 2 for 3, 2 RBIs, J. Lavin 1 for 2, 2BBs, 2 RBI.

Notes: Fort Edward rallied from down 2-0 in the fourth inning to win the Tanaforts’ senior game. Senior James Lavins’ 2-RBI single broke open a one-run game in the sixth inning for H-FE. Drake Stewart pitched a strong game, going the distance, scattering five hits and no walks. Senior Bryce Tyler led the offense for the Tanaforts, going 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored.

CORINTH 10, NORTH WARREN 0

League: Adirondack League

North Warren 000 000 0 — 0 4 6

Corinth 130 411 0 — 10 8 2

WP — David White. LP — W. Jennings. 2B — Peter Winslow (Cor).

North Warren highlights: W. Jennings 2 for 3.

Corinth highlights: Peter Winslow 2 for 3, 1 run, 4 RBIs, Colby Walker 2 for 2, 3 runs, 1 RBI, Joe Tangora 1 for 4, 2 RBIs, David White 6 IP, 4 hits, 12 strikeouts.

Records: Corinth 2-5, 2-7.

GRANVILLE 12, WARRENSBURG 3

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg 100 020 0 — 3 2 2

Granville 083 100 0 — 12 7 2

WP — Cody Nelson. LP — C. Allen. 2B — Avery Flory (Gra).

Warrensburg highlights: C. Allen 1 for 2, 2 R, C. Remington 1 for 2, 1RBI.

Granville highlights: Cody Nelson 5.0 IP, 2H, 0 ER, 7K, 1 for 2, 1 RBI, Nate Rathbun 1 for 3, 3 RBIs, Connor Farrell 1 for 3, 3 RBIs.

Records: Granville 7-0, 7-1.

SOUTH HIGH 4, GLENS FALLS 0

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 000 000 0 — 0 2 2

South Glens Falls 301 000 x — 4 6 1

WP — Rath. LP — Carter Chapman (2-0). 2B — Dan Cohen (SGF).

Records: South Glens Falls 6-4, 6-7.

Notes: Carter Chapman pitched three innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts and no walks. Case Weir pitched four innings, allowing two hits to lead South Glens Falls its fifth straight win.

TICONDEROGA 14, LAKE PLACID 2

League: CVAC

Lake Placid 000 001 1 — 2 4 5

Ticonderoga 335 300 — 14 13 0

WP — Connor Yaw. LP — PJ Colby. 2B — Nathan LaCourse (Ti), Owen Stonitsch (Ti). HR — Nate Trudeau (Ti).

Ticonderoga highlights: Natan LaCourse 2 hits, Owen Stonitsch 2 hits, Garrett Drinkwine 2 hits, Nate Trudeau 2 hits, 5 RBIs.

Records: Ticonderoga 2-5, 4-5.

Notes: Ticonderoga scored 11 runs in the first three innings to take a commanding league and played error-free the entire game to get the win. Nate Trudeau dominated at the plate with a long three-run homer.

