ROUNDUP: Corinth scores in bottom of 7th to edge H-L

CORINTH 7, HADLEY-LUZERNE 6

League: Adirondack League

Had.-Luzerne;000;012;3 —;6;5;0

Corinth;000;411;1 —;7;9;2

WP — David White. LP — Lott-Diamond. 2B — Tyler Plummer (HL), David White (Cor).

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Tyler Plummer 2 for 4, 1 RBI, 3 total bases, Lott-Diamond 1 for 3, 1 RBI, 4 stolen bases.

Corinth highlights: David White 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 6 innings pitched, 6 strikeouts, Eddie McGuire 1 for 3, 3 RBIs, Logan Dishon 1 for 1, 3 walks, 2 stolen bases, Joe Tangora 3 for 4, 2 runs.

Records: Corinth 1-2, 1-2.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 5, FORT ANN 4

League: Adirondack League

Fort Ann;001;120;0 —;4;4;3

Salem-Cam.;102;002;0 —;5;7;4

WP — Twitchell (2-0). LP — Sutliff. 2B — Nate Twitchell (S-C). 3B — Eli Danio (S-C).

Fort Ann highlights: Cullon Sutliff 6 innings, 5 Ks.

Salem/Cambridge highlights: Nate Twitchell WP, Jackson Thomas save.

Records: Salem/Cambridge 3-0, 3-1.

Notes: Cullon Sutliff pitched six strong innings for Fort Ann. Nate Twitchell doubled in the tying run and Lucus Martinedale drove Nate in with the go-ahead single in the bottom of the sixth. Twitchell picked up the win on the mound and Jackson Thomas earned the save for Salem/Cambridge.

GRANVILLE 11, NORTH WARREN 1

League: Adirondack League

Granville;006;50x;x —;11;7;1

North Warren;100;00x;x —;1;3;2

WP — Collin Norton (1-0). LP — Jennings. 2B — Logan Harrington (Gra), Connor Farrell (Gra), Conway (NW).

Granville highlights: Collin Norton 5.0 IP, 6K, 1BB, 1 for 2, 2 RBIs, Logan Harrington 2 RBIs, RJ Monger 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.

North Warren highlights: Conway 2 for 2, 1 run, C. Jennings 1 for 2, 1 RBI.

Records: Granville 4-0, 4-0.

LAKE GEORGE 8, WARRENSBURG 0

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;104;021;0 —;8;5;2

Warrensburg;000;000;0 —;0;5;8

WP — Luke Sheldon (2-0). LP — Caden Allen (0-1). 2B — Max Dickinson (LG), Yogi Johnson (LG).

Lake George highlights: Luke Sheldon 5 IP, 4 Hs, 0 Rs, 5 Ks, Max Dickinson 2-4, 2B, RBI, Yogi Johnson 2-4, 2B, RBI, Angelo Bergman 2 IP, 2 Hs, 0 Rs, 3 Ks.

Warrensburg highlights: Caden Allen 3 IP, 0 ERs, 4 Ks, Brady Cheney 2-3, Caleb Remington 2 IP, 1 ER, 4 Ks, 2-4.

Records: Lake George 3-0, 2-0. Warrensburg 1-3, 0-3.

Notes: Lake George capitalized on eight errors to beat Warrensburg 8-0. Luke Sheldon pitched five innings of shutout ball while striking out five to earn the win. Yogi Johnson and Max Dickinson each went 2-4 with RBI doubles. Caden Allen pitched three innings, allowing no earned runs and struck out five in the loss. Caleb Remington and Brady Cheney each had two hits for Warrensburg.

ARGYLE 8, HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 0

League: Adirondack League

Argyle;110;300;3 —;8;9;2

Hartford-F.E.;000;000;0 —;0;5;4

WP — Carson Bartow (2-0). LP — Drake Stewart. 2B — Nate Stanley (Arg), Jared Montello (Arg), JP Lavin (Hart/FE). HR — Lucas Kingsley (Arg).

Argyle highlights: Carson Bartow, complete game shutout, striking out 6, 2-4 at the plate, Lucas Kingsley 2-4, HR, 2 RBIs, Nate Stanley 2-3, double, RBI, Caden Cuthburt 2 RBIs, Jared Montello, double, RBI.

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Drake Stewart 4 IP, 7 Ks, Ed Amell 2-3.

Records: Argyle 1-2, 2-2. Hartford-Fort Edward 1-2, 2-2.

Notes: Carson Bartow led the way for the Scots, pitching a complete-game shutout along with two hits at the plate. Lucas Kingsley and Nate Stanley had multi-hit games as well for the Scots. Drake Stewart struck out seven for the Tanaforts in the loss.

SCHUYLERVILLE 8, JOHNSTOWN 2

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;001;100;0 —;2;6;2

Schuylerville;030;113;x —;8;8;0

WP — Luke Sherman (2-0). LP — Antonio DeMarco. 2B — Zack Tallon (Jnt), Carson Patrick (Schy), Ashton Morris (Schy), Adam DeGregory (Schy).

Johnstown highlights: Zack Tallon 2 for 2, 2B, RBI.

Schuylerville highlights: Adam DeGregory 2 for 3, 2B, 3 RBIs, Ashton Morris 1 for 2, 2B, RBI.

Records: Johnstown 0-2, 0-5. Schuylerville 1-1, 3-1.

GLOVERSVILLE 8, SOUTH HIGH 2

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville;300;200;3 —;8;5;1

South High;002;000;0 —;2;5;3

WP — Dillenback (1-0). LP — Ben Cohen (0-1). 2B — Josh Ahrens (SGF) 2.

South Glens Falls highlights: Jackson Salaway 3 for 3, Josh Ahrens 2 for 4, 2 doubles, 1 run.

Records: Gloversville 1-0. South Glens Falls 0-1.

AMSTERDAM 17, HUDSON FALLS 0

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam;020;135;6 —;17;9;0

Hudson Falls;000;000;0 —;0;3;7

WP — Marshall. LP — Joe LaPan (0-1). 2B — Xavier Schwab (HuF).

Amsterdam highlights: Marshall 10 strikeouts, Brennan 3 for 3, 4 RBIs, 3 walks.

Hudson Falls highlights: Peyton Smith 3 1/3 innings pitched, 5 strikeouts.

Records: Hudson Falls 0-2, 0-3.

Notes: Amsterdam broke open a close game late with the help of 19 walks and seven errors by the Tigers. Twelve of the free passes scored for Amsterdam. Amsterdam pitching allowed 2 walks in the contest.

SCOTIA 11, GLENS FALLS 0

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;340;004;0 —;11;10;0

Glens Falls;000;000;0 —;0;3;3

WP — Wilson. LP — Rath. 2B — Brown (Sco) 2, Rogers (Sco), Greg Frandsen (GF). HR — Streeter (Sco).

Records: Glens Falls 0-1, 1-1.

TICONDEROGA 9, MORIAH 1

League: CVAC

Ticonderoga;220;211;1 —;9;7;1

Moriah;000;001;0 —;1;1;3

WP — Gavin Tucker (1-0). LP — Kaydin Sargent. 2B — Nate Trudeau (Ti) 2, Connor Yaw (Ti).

Ticonderoga highlights: Gavin Tucker 4 innings pitched, 7 Ks, no earned runs, Nate Trudea 2 doubles and 3 RBIs, 2 runs, Connor Yaw 2 hits, 1 double, 3 runs scored.

Records: Ticonderoga 1-0, 1-1. Moriah 0-1, 1-3.

Notes: Gavin Tucker, Nate Trudeau and Jackson Dorsett combined to pitch a one-hitter with 15 Ks to earn Ticonderoga's first win of the season.

BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 2, CROWN POINT 1

League: Mountain and Valley

Crown Point;000;100;0 —;1;2;1

Bolton-S.L.;100;000;1 —;2;2;2

WP — Corbin Baker. LP — Resse Pertak.

Crown Point highlights: Noah Spaulding 15 Ks.

Bolton-Schroon Lake highlights: Isaiah Pelkey 10Ks.

Records: Crown Point 0-1, 0-1. Bolton-Schroon Lake 1-0, 1-2.

Notes: Andrew Johnson scored the walk-off run in the seventh on a passed ball.

WELLS 12, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 9

League: Mountain and Valley

Wells;103;014;3 —;12;11;4

Indian/Long Lk.;000;510;3 —;9;6;8

WP — Cameron DeCarr. LP — Garrett Hutchins. 2B — Matt Koniszewski (Wells), Tristan Purchase (Wells), Garrett Hutchins (ILL). 3B — Garrett Hutchins (ILL) 2.

Records: Wells 1-0, 1-0. Indian Lake-Long Lake 0-1, 0-1.

TAMARAC 4, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1

League: Wasaren League

Spa Catholic;100;000;0 —;1;3;2

Tamarac;000;202;0 —;4;7;1

WP — Peyton Richardson. LP — Tyler Weygand. 2B — Pierce Byrne (SCC), James Blake (Tam), Peyton Richardson (Tam).

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Hunter Fales 1 for 3, 1 R, Pierce Byrne 1 for 3, Tyler Weygand 1 for 3.

Tamarac highlights: Peyton Richardson 7 IP, 9 Ks, 3 H, 0 ER, James Blake 2 for 3, 1 RBI, 2 R, Zach Rice 1 for 3, 1 R, Tyler Sears 1 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Saratoga Catholic 3-2, 3-2. Tamarac 2-2, 2-2.

HOOSICK FALLS 14, BERLIN 0

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls;421;120;4 —;14;11;0

Berlin;000;000;0 —;0;4;3

WP — Jake Sparks (3-0). LP — Konnor McMillan. 2B — Carson Glover (HoF), Alex Bushee (HoF), Dylan Saviano (Berlin). HR — Josh Colegrove (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks 2 singles, 4 runs scored, 6 innings pitched, 10 Ks, Tucker Thayne 3 singles, 2 RBIs, Josh Colegrove grand slam, 5 RBIs, Alex Bushee double, 2 RBIs, Carson Glover RBI double.

Berlin highlights: Wyatt Powers 2 singles, Dylan Saviano double.

Records: Hoosick Falls 3-1, 3-1. Berlin 0-4, 0-4.

Notes: Hoosick Falls got 6 strong innings pitched from junior Jake Sparks, striking out 10, and senior Josh Colegrove hit a grand slam to lead the Panthers. Senior Tucker Thayne added three singles and 2 RBIs for Hoosick Falls.

