 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Cohen's two-hitter lifts Bulldogs into semis
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Cohen's two-hitter lifts Bulldogs into semis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH HIGH 3, AVERILL PARK 0

Class A Quarterfinal, Thursday

Averill Park;000;000;0 —;0;2;2

South High;100;200;0 —;3;3;2

WP — Dan Cohen (3-1). LP — Muzzeo.

South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen complete-game shutout, 2 hits, 7Ks, 3 walks, Cam Darrow 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: South Glens Falls 12-1, 13-1.

Up next: South High hosts Troy in the Class A semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.

CHAZY 19, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 4

Section VII, Class D Semifinal

Jnb-Minerva;003;010;0 —;4;6;7

Chazy;402;184;x —;19;21;3

LP — Jaxon Roblee. 2B — Andrew Prosser (J-M), Scott Patton (J-M).

Johnsburg-Minerva highlights: Jaxon Roblee 1 for 3, 2 RBIs.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva 8-4.

Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva kept it close through 4 1/2 innings before Chazy racked up 10 hits and 8 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News