ROUNDUP: Cohen's two-hitter lifts Bulldogs into semis

SOUTH HIGH 3, AVERILL PARK 0
Class A Quarterfinal, Thursday
Averill Park;000;000;0 —;0;2;2
South High;100;200;0 —;3;3;2
WP — Dan Cohen (3-1). LP — Muzzeo.
South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen complete-game shutout, 2 hits, 7Ks, 3 walks, Cam Darrow 2 for 3, 2 RBIs.
Records: South Glens Falls 12-1, 13-1.
Up next: South High hosts Troy in the Class A semifinals on Saturday at 1 p.m.
CHAZY 19, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 4
Section VII, Class D Semifinal
Jnb-Minerva;003;010;0 —;4;6;7
Chazy;402;184;x —;19;21;3
LP — Jaxon Roblee. 2B — Andrew Prosser (J-M), Scott Patton (J-M).
Johnsburg-Minerva highlights: Jaxon Roblee 1 for 3, 2 RBIs.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva 8-4.
Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva kept it close through 4 1/2 innings before Chazy racked up 10 hits and 8 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.