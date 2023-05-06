Ben Cohen scattered four hits over six innings to get the win as South Glens Falls beat Hudson Falls 4-1 in a Foothills Council baseball game on Saturday.

Josh Smith had a hit and two runs and James Thompson went 1 for 3 with a double and a run scored. The Bulldogs (6-5 Foothills, 7-6 overall) scored two runs in the first inning and never trailed.

For Hudson Falls, Connor Rogers went 2 for 3 with a double and one run. Peyton Smith doubled.

GREENWICH 5, STILLWATER 1: Dutch Hamilton pitched a complete-game two-hitter as Greenwich beat Stillwater in a Wasaren League game.

Hamilton struck out eight while walking only two as the Witches improved to 7-6 in the league (7-9 overall). Shea Brown pitched a complete game in defeat for Stillwater, striking out 11.

Parker Jamieson had a double, a single and an RBI for Greenwich. Joey Skiff singled twice and Colby McCauliffe drove in two runs.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 6, GREENWICH 1: Tyler Weygand struck out seven and allowed four hits in five innings of work to improve to 4-0 as the Saints won.

Hunter Fales went 2 for 4 with an RBI, a run and two stolen bases and Carson Moser went 2 for 4 as Spa Catholic improved to 11-3. SCC put the game away with a four-run third inning.

Ryan Ingber went 2 for 4 for Greenwich.

CORINTH 15, NORTH WARREN 9: Kaden Wright went 3 for 4 with three runs and two RBIs to lead a 16-hit RiverHawk attack in an Adirondack League game.

Josh Colson went 2 for 5 with three RBIs for Corinth, which scored four runs in the third and four more in the fourth. Eddie McGuire went 4 for 4 with four runs.

Wyatt Jennings drove in five runs with two hits for North Warren.

JOHNSTOWN 14, UNATEGO 1: A seven-run outburst in the third inning helped left the Bills to a non-league win.

Carter Cheney went 4 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Danny Brown also had four hits. Peyton Bramer drove in three runs.

RONDOUT VALLEY 8, TAMARAC 6: Rondout Valley scored five runs in the first inning on the way to a victory over the Bengals in the Hope Rocks Invitational at Saugerties.

Chris Hernick went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Tamarac.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 11, GALWAY 6: Jeb Gulley went five innings to get the win as Salem-Cambridge beat Galway on Friday to improve to 4-10.

Cooper Saddlemire had a double, a single, two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases. Sawyer Saddlemire went 2 for 5 with a double, and RBI and a run.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 4-2, JOHNSTOWN 3-3: Jake Morin singled in the winning run in the ninth inning as B-P defeated Johnstown 4-3 in the first game of a Foothills doubleheader on Friday.

Johnstown won the nightcap, 3-2, scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth. Antonio DeMarco pitched a complete-game four-hitter and Evan Baker drove in two runs for the Bills (5-1).