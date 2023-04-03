Brady Cheney struck out 12 over six innings as Warrensburg defeated Fort Ann 4-1 in Adirondack League baseball on Monday.

Daalten DeMarsh pitched a 1-2-3 seventh to earn the save.

Brady Cheney hit an RBI double and Caden Allen had a two-run double as Warrensburg scored twice in the first inning. Stevie Schloss went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

For Fort Ann, Drew Ladd went 3 for 3 and Callon Sutliff went 2 for 4 with a double.

GRANVILLE 10, HARTFORD 2: Cody Nelson struck out seven over five innings and the Golden Horde used a 12-hit attack to beat Hartford.

Alex Torres hit a grand slam in the fifth inning as part of a 3-for-6 performance that produced six RBIs. Collin Norton went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs.

GLENS FALLS 5, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1: The red and black scored single runs in the fourth and fifth and two in the sixth to beat the Eagles in the season-opener for both teams.

Carson Rath pitched a complete-game one-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Rath also doubled and scored a run. Brayden Bennett went 2 for 2 with a double and two runs, Jared Hance doubled and Logan Drino had 2 RBIs.

LAKE GEORGE 6 SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1: Luke Sheldon went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the Warriors rode a four-run third inning to victory over Salem-Cambridge in their Adirondack League opener.

Sheldon pitched six innings of five-hit ball with seven strikeouts to get the win.

Jeb Gulley went 2 for 3 for Salem-Cambridge. Stephen Yakubec pitched four innings and struck out six.

GREENWICH 6, STILLWATER 3: The Witches scored five times in the sixth and hung on to beat Stillwater to open the Wasaren League.

Calvin Curtis drove in two runs for Greenwich. Parker Jamieson and Robert Barnes doubled. Cooper Skiff got the win in relief.

Jaxon Mueller drove in two runs with a double and a single for the Warriors.

SPA CATHOLIC 2, HOOSICK FALLS 1: Hunter Fales doubled as part of a two-run first inning that held up in the Saint’s win over the Panthers. Ronan Rowe pitched five innings to get the win and Ryan Gillis struck out three in two innings of scoreless relief.

Jake Sparks doubled and pitched six innings for Hoosick Falls.