Brady Cheney struck out 11 and Warrensburg scored four runs in the third inning to beat No. 2 seed Galway 5-2 on Monday and earn a trip to the Class C championship game of the Section II Baseball Tournament.

The third-seeded Burghers will face Duanesburg in the final on Thursday at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy (4 p.m.). The Burghers improved to 18-2 with Monday’s win at Gloversville’s Husky Field.

“We have a pretty young roster, but we’ve been playing really, really good team baseball,” coach Mike Perrone said. “A total contribution throughout the lineup. Every single game, a different person is stepping up to contribute.”

Cheney is now 11-1 after a complete-game performance in which he allowed four hits and no earned runs.

The Burghers jumped out to the lead in the top of the third, scoring on Daalten DeMarsh’s RBI single, Cheney’s sacrifice fly and two passed balls. In the sixth, Tanner Monroe singled up the middle to drive in another run.

FORT ANN 3, MEKEEL CHRISTIAN 1: Callon Sutliff hurled a complete-game three-hitter as Fort Ann prevailed in a Class D semifinal.

The Cardinals will face Hartford-Fort Edward in an all-Adirondack League championship game on Saturday at Joe Bruno Stadium (4 p.m.).

Sutliff struck out 13 but had to work his way out of some jams. He got help from his fielders in some clutch situations.

“We made enough plays behind him,” coach OC West said. “We did a nice job, when we did make mistakes, of staying composed and getting the next out. If a guy made a mistake, a teammate picked him up.”

The Cardinals scored twice in the bottom of the first on back-to-back RBI singles by Josh Dornan and Sutliff. They picked up a third run in the fifth on Jake Lunt’s two-out, run-scoring single to center field.

Fort Ann last won a sectional title in 2017. The Cards lost to Germantown by identical 2-1 scores in the last two finals.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 4, ARGYLE 1: Drake Stewart pitched a complete-game four-hitter as the Tanaforts earned a spot in the Class D final.

Granville falls to Hoosick Falls in Class CC semis Jake Sparks hit a solo home run and Andrew Sparks and Carson Glover combined for six RBIs Monday to lead Hoosick Falls to an 11-5 Class CC semifinal win over Granville.

Hartford-Fort Edward scored two runs in the fourth to erase a 1-0 Argyle lead. The Tanaforts loaded the bases and scored on Ray Harrington’s sacrifice fly and Braden Whitney’s ground out.

In the sixth, the Tanaforts pushed across two more runs on Whitney’s two-out, two-run double.

For Argyle, Ben Cuthbert allowed only six hits and scored the Scots’ only run on a Shea Squires single in the third.

Hartford-Fort Edward last played in the Class D title game in 2019, losing to eventual state champion Whitehall.

COLUMBIA 12, QUEENSBURY 2: The Blue Devils scored five times in the third inning and ended this Class A semifinal with five more in the fifth.

Jack Bennett drove in five runs for Columbia with a double and a home run and scored three times. Korin Laurilla went 2 for 3 and Aidan Scott scattered seven hits to get the win.

Ethan Starr and Jake Afsar-Keshmiri drove in runs for the third-seeded Spartans, who end the season with a 15-7 record. Adrian Caron went 3 for 3.