Brady Cheney threw 6 2/3 innings of three-hit ball and struck out 11 as Warrensburg beat Berne-Knox 9-0 on Friday to move into the Class C semifinals of the Section II Baseball Tournament.

Warrensburg, the third seed, will face second-seeded Galway on Monday at Gloversville's Husky Field (4 p.m.).

Cheney improved to 10-1 with the win. Louis Lang struck out the final batter to end the game.

Lang went 3 for 3 with three RBIs for the 17-2 Burghers. Daalten DeMarsh went 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and Caden Allen went 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs.

Tyler Powers and Evan LaPell each hit doubles while Stevie Schloss and Cheney had RBI singles.

ARGYLE 12, NORTH WARREN 5: Ben Cuthbert hit a single, a double and a triple and scored four runs as the Scots made the Class D semifinals.

Argyle will meet Hartford-Fort Edward on Monday at Kelts Stadium (4 p.m.) in Waterford in an all-Adirondack League semifinal.

Clay Bates went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for the Scots. Dru Austin had a triple, two singles and two runs, Shea Squires drove in three runs and Carsen Bartow knocked in two runs. Ben Cuthbert pitched five innings, struck out nine and allowed just one hit.

For North Warren, George Hilton went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Daniel Mattison had a hit, an RBI and a run.

GRANVILLE 5, GREENWICH 3: The Golden Horde scored four times in the first inning and held off Greenwich in a Class CC quarterfinal.

Granville, the No. 2 seed, moves on to face Hoosick Falls in the semifinals on Monday at Veterans Memorial Park in Saratoga (4:30 p.m.).

Caleb Nelson struck out eight and allowed two hits in six innings. Cody Nelson pitched the seventh inning to finish up for the save.

Caleb Nelson was 2 for 4 at the plate with a run and two stolen bases. Cody Nelson drove in two runs. Alex Torres had a double and a great catch at the wall. Brent Perry's RBI single capped the first-inning rally.

Eli Strasswimmer drove in two runs for the Witches.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 8, WATERFORD 1: Pierce Byrne (5-0) struck out eight over five innings as the top-seeded Saints marched into the Class C semifinals.

Spa Catholic will next play Duanesburg on Monday at Gloversville's Husky Field at 7 p.m.

Aidan Crowther drove in three runs with two singles for the Saints (18-3), who scored three times in the second inning and added five in the third. Kameron Cox had a double and two singles and scored twice. Ronan Rowe and Carson Moser had two hits each.

HOOSICK FALLS 11, CANAJOHARIE 0: Senior Jake Sparks tossed a five-inning no-hitter with nine strikeouts as the sixth-seeded Panthers pulled off an upset on the road.

Queensbury scores run in 8th to make semifinals Carson Correa drove in Ethan Starr with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth Friday to lift Queensbury to a 1-0 win over Averill Park

Hoosick Falls (13-8) advances to face No. 2 seed Granville at Veterans Memorial Field in Saratoga on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

AJ Brown had three singles and three runs for the Panthers. Luke Nicholas recorded two singles and two RBIs.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 11, SCHUYLERVILLE 1:Colin Cotter had three hits and three RBIs as the Patriots advanced to the Class B semifinals.

Ryan Savoie pitched a five-inning two-hitter for No. 2 seed B-P, which will face Cohoes on Monday at Shuttleworth Park (4 p.m.). Anthony Luzadis drove in the only run for Schuylerville.

MECHANICVILLE 10, RAVENA 3: The Red Raiders scored three times in the bottom of the fourth and got four more in the fifth to earn a spot in Monday's Class B semifinals.

The top-seeded Raiders will play Ichabod Crane at Shuttleworth Park (7 p.m.). William Coreno drove in four runs in Friday's win.