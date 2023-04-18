Adrian Caron pitched a complete-game three-hitter as Queensbury shut out South Glens Falls 2-0 in Foothills Council baseball on Tuesday.

Jake Keshmiri went 3 for 3 and scored a run for the Spartans, who got both of their runs in the second inning. Josh Roberts had a hit and an RBI.

Taven Blair was strong in defeat for the Bulldogs, allowing four hits over seven innings. Josh Smith went 2 for 3.

HUDSON FALLS 10, SCHUYLERVILLE 8: Richard Rosick hit two doubles and drove in six runs as the Tigers scored four times in the seventh to defeat the Black Horses.

Peyton Smith went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs for Hudson Falls. Rosick hit a bases-clearing double for three runs in the seventh.

Griffin Brophy went 2 for 4 with three ribbies for the Horses.

CHAZY 10, BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 9: Lee Novak Jarus hit a grand slam in the seventh, when Chazy overcame an eight-run deficit to claim victory.

Novak Jarus finished with three hits and Reagan Dudyak had two for the Eagles. Corbin Baker recorded three hits for Bolton-Schroon Lake.

SCOTIA 10, BROADALBIN-PERTH 2: Breaden Kramer allowed two hits over six innings and Zach Place went 3 for 3 as the Tartans beat B-P.