ROUNDUP: Cards, Warriors, Argyle, Saints among winners

FORT ANN 11, CORINTH 7
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;020;002;3 —;7;4;5
Fort Ann;230;321;x —;11;7;3
WP — Cullen Jackson (1-0). LP — Mason Brownell (0-1). 2B — Mason Brownell (Cor), Adam Winchell (FA), Ty Loso (FA).
Corinth highlights: David White 2-3, BB, Mason Brownell 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI.
Fort Ann highlights: Ty Loso 1-2, 2B, 2 BB, RBI, Dylan Brown 1-2, 2 BB, 3 R, Adam Winchell 1-4, BB, 3 R, Cullen Jackson 6 IP, 9 K, 0 ER.
Records: Corinth 0-1, 0-1. Fort Ann 1-0, 1-1.
LAKE GEORGE 18, ARGYLE 8
League: Adirondack League
Lk. George;661;014; —;18;19;5
Argyle;002;330; —;8;6;1
WP — Brendan Lamby. LP — Nate Stanley. 2B — Brendan Lamby (LG), Cole Clarke (LG) 2, Brody McCabe (LG), Matthew Johnson (LG), Max Dickinson (LG), Tyler Humiston (Arg).
Lake George highlights: Brody McCabe 4 runs, 4 for 5, 5 putouts, JJ Salmon 4 hits, 3 RBIs, 2 runs, Cameron Orr 2 runs, 3 hits, 4 RBIs, Cole Clarke 2 hits, 2 runs, 3PO, 3 Asts, Matt Syoersten 2 runs, 3 putouts.
Argyle highlights: Nate Stanley 3 hits, 2 RBIs, run, Caden Cuthbert 2 runs, pitched 3 Ks, Daniel Lohret 6 putouts, Tyler Humiston 2 Asts, run, Carson Bartow 2 putouts, pitched 3 Ks.
Records: Lake George 2-0, 2-1.
ARGYLE 14, SALEM 2
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;142;016;0 —;14;10;0
Salem;001;100;0 —;2;4;4
WP — Dan Lohret 1-0. LP — Twitchell 0-1. 2B — Dan Lohret (Arg).
Argyle highlights: Dan Lohret 3 IP, 6 Ks, 2 hits at the plate, Tyler Humiston 3 IP, 4 Ks, 3 runs, Jacobie Depew 4 RBIs, Caden Cuthburt 4 runs.
Salem highlights: Blake Baylor 1-2, walk, Connor Chilson 1-2 with a run scored.
Records: Argyle 1-0, 1-0. Salem 1-1, 1-1.
Notes: Dan Lohret had his first career win on the mound. Combined with Tyler Humiston to throw a complete game 4-hitter.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 8,
WATERFORD 5
League: Wasaren League
Waterford;010;004;0 —;5;4;2
Spa Catholic;301;211;0 —;8;12;0
WP — Tyler Weygand, 1-0. LP — Gavin Bodah. 2B — Gavin Bodah (Wat). 3B — Anthony Barile (SCC).
Waterford highlights: Gavin Bodah 1-4, double, 2 RBIs.
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Anthony Barile 2-5, triple, 1 run, Chris Gill 2-3, 1 run, sac fly, 1 RBI, Ben Hajos 3-4, 1 run, 1 RBI, Tyler Weygand 4IP, 2H, 1R, 1ER, 5BB, 8 strikeouts.
Records: Waterford 1-1, 1-1. Saratoga Catholic 1-0, 2-0.
GREENWICH 23, STILLWATER 8
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;510;827;0 —;23;19;2
Stillwater;220;400;0 —;8;6;3
WP — Jesse Kuzmich. LP — Wilchelns. 2B — Aidan McPhail (Gre) 2, Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre), Joey Skiff (Gre), Aidan Waite (Gre), Ethan Anatriello (Gre). 3B — Jackson Vanderhoff (Gre), Jesse Kuzmich (Gre). HR — Aidan McPhail (Gre).
Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 10 strikeouts, Aidan McPhail 5 for 6 with 5 RBIs, Jackson Vanderhoff 3 for 5, 2 RBIs, Joey Skiff 3 for 4, 3 RBIs, Aidan Waite 2 for 3, 4 RBIs.
Stillwater highlights: T. Julian 2 for 3, S. Brown 2 for 3, 4 RBIs.
Records: Greenwich 1-0, 1-0. Stillwater 0-2, 0-2.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10,
GLOVERSVILLE 3
League: Foothills Council
South High;500;021;2 —;10;11;1
Gloversville;000;030;0 —;3;7;0
WP — Cam Darrow. 1-0. LP — Dillenback 0-1. 2B — Josh Ahrens (SGF), Dan Cohen (SGF), Rulson (Glv). 3B — Justin Nesbitt (SGF).
Records: South Glens Falls 1-0, 1-0. Gloversville 0-1, 0-1.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 10,
QUEENSBURY 2
League: Foothills Council
B-Perth;310;014;1 —;10;8;3
Queensbury;001;000;1 —;2;4;2
WP — Ryan Visco. LP — Matt Conlon. 2B — Ryan Visco (BP). 3B — Mike Magliocca (BP).
Broadalbin-Perth highlights: Mike Visco 6 2/3 IP, 4 hitter, 2-4, double, Luke Tambasco 2-3.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth 1-0, 2-0. Queensbury 0-1, 0-1.
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 13,
WARRENSBURG 2
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg;000;20x;x —;2;3;5
Hart.-F.E.;712;3xx;x —;13;14;3
WP — B. Tyler. LP — Demarsh. 2B — Ed Amell (Hart/FE), Mike Taylor (Hart/FE). 3B — Peyton Ottens (Hart/FE).
Warrensburg highlights: Olden 1 for 2, run scored.
Hartford-F.E. highlights: Ed Amell 3 for 3, double, 2 runs, Brandon Hunt 2 for 4, Drake Stewart 2 for 3, Jacob Fish 2 for 3, 2 runs, Mike Taylor 2 for 4, double, 2 runs.
Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 1-1, 1-1.
Notes: The Tanaforts used a 7-run first inning to propel them to the victory. The inning was highlighted by Peyton Ottens' bases-clearing triple. Bryce Tyler pitched a complete-game 3-hitter with 7 strikeouts to pick up his first win of the year. The Tanaforts' bats combined for 14 total hits, thanks in part to Ed Amell's 3 for 3 performance. Warrensburg got on the board in the 4th with Olden's RBI.