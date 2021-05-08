ROUNDUP: Cards, Warriors, Argyle, Saints among winners

Notes: The Tanaforts used a 7-run first inning to propel them to the victory. The inning was highlighted by Peyton Ottens' bases-clearing triple. Bryce Tyler pitched a complete-game 3-hitter with 7 strikeouts to pick up his first win of the year. The Tanaforts' bats combined for 14 total hits, thanks in part to Ed Amell's 3 for 3 performance. Warrensburg got on the board in the 4th with Olden's RBI.