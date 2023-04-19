Fort Ann scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to beat Salem-Cambridge 4-3 in an Adirondack League baseball game on Wednesday.

With two outs in the seventh, Drew Ladd hit a deep fly ball to right field that hit an outfielder’s glove and fell to the ground, bringing home the tying run. Dylan Brown beat out a ground ball to bring home the winning run.

Callon Sutliff went 2 for 3 and drove in a run for the Cardinals. Dylan Brown pitched four innings of two-hit ball.

Stephen Yakubec went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Salem-Cambridge.

WARRENSBURG 15, LAKE GEORGE 5: The Burghers (6-1) scored six times in the first inning and added five more in the second on the way to a victory over Lake George.

Daalten DeMarsh earned the win in relief. Brady Cheney went 3 for 3 and scored three times and Evan Lapell went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Caden Allen and Stevie Schloss each had two hits

For Lake George (2-1), Jack Welch went 2 for 3 with a double and Luke Sheldon went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 10, ARGYLE 6: Drake Stewart scattered five hits over five inning and struck out seven as the Tanaforts notched an Adirondack League win.

John Gauthier went 2 for 3 with a double and three runs. Zach Bartholomew went 3 for 5. For Argyle, Clay Bates went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Carsen Bartow went 2 for 3.

GRANVILLE 18, NORTH WARREN 0: RJ Monger went 3 for 4 with two RBIs as part of a 17-hit effort as the Golden Horde blanked North Warren.

Cody Nelson went 2 for 4 and drove in four runs. Brent Perry was 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Caleb Nelson went 2 for 2 and scored four runs.

Two Granville pitchers held North Warren to a single hit.

GREENWICH 26, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 2: Dutch Hamilton pitched four innings of two-hit ball with 11 strikeouts as the Witches improved to 3-3 in the Wasaren League (3-4 overall).

Ryan Ingber hit a grand slam, a three-run homer and drove in nine runs. Owen Brockway and Dutch Hamilton each had three RBIs.

HOOSICK FALLS 5, HOOSIC VALLEY 4: Cole Ziehm singled home the winning run in the bottom of the seventh as the Panthers beat Valley.

Jake Sparks hit two doubles and drove in three runs for Hoosick Falls. Andrew Sparks singled twice and Ben Smith got the win in relief.

Connor King and Jimmy Bolgnino each had two hits and an RBI for Hoosic Valley.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 18, WELLS 3: Peyton Lawrence got the win on the mound as J-M won with 16 hits. Six players had at least two hits for the Irish Jags.

Peyton Lawrence who was 3 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Jeremiah Freebern who went 3 for 4 and Hawk Millington went 2 for 4 with 4 RBIs.

Kevyn Simmons went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI for Wells.

LAKE GEORGE 6, HADLEY-LUZERNE 1: Ben Sheldon struck out eight to get the win and Luke Sheldon went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three stolen bases as the Warriors won on Tuesday.

Lake George got two runs on wild pitches in the first inning and scored again in the second on Luke Sheldon’s RBI triple. In the fourth, the Warriors stopped a scoring threat by throwing out a runner at the plate on a throw by Max Hohman that was relayed by Luke Sheldon to catcher Brody McCabe.

For Hadley-Luzerne, Josh Ellis went 2 for 3.