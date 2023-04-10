Warrensburg won its inaugural Woodbat baseball tournament on Monday, beating Northern Adirondack 19-1 in the first round and Salem-Cambridge 6-3 in the championship game.

Louis Lang allowed three hits and struck out seven over four innings to win the opener. Stevie Schloss struck out three in one inning of relief.

Brady Cheney went 2 for 2 with a home run and 3 RBIs for the Burghers. Caleb Remington hit a two-run homer and Stevie Schloss and Daalten DeMarsh each went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.

The Burghers scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to rally past Salem-Cambridge in the final. Tournament MVP Cheney struck out seven over 6 2/3 innings to improve to 3-0. DeMarsh struck out the final batter of the game with the bases loaded to get the save. Lang doubled for Warrensburg (4-1).

Stephen Yakubec struck out 12 over 6 1/3 innings for Salem-Cambridge and had a single and an RBI double.

Salem-Cambridge (2-3) was a 16-4 winner over Mill River in the other first-round game. Stephen Yakubec drove in four runs with a double and a triple and Brayton Cary had a double and two RBIs. Sawyer Saddlemire pitched four innings of one-hit ball while Drake Webster allowed one hit in three innings.

DeMarsh, Saddlemire and Yakubec were all named to the all-tournament team.

SCHUYLERVILLE 5, GLOVERSVILLE 1: Mark Earley went 2 for 2 with a pair of RBIs as the Black Horses won a Foothills Council game.

Trevor French went 6 2/3 innings to get the win, scattering two hits while striking out 10. Anthony Luzadis had two hits.

JOHNSTOWN 8, GLENS FALLS 7: The Bills scored twice in the seventh inning to defeat Glens Falls in a Foothills game.

Carson Rath struck out eight and gave up two earned runs over six innings for Glens Falls (0-1 league, 2-2 overall). Rath doubled twice and had three runs and three RBIs at the plate. Caiden Wilkinson also had two hits.

Danny Brown and Evan Baker had two hits apiece for Johnstown.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 2, SOUTH HIGH 0: Jack Holland and Colin Cotter drove in runs as the Patriots beat the Bulldogs.

Ryan Savoie pitched a complete-game three-hit shutout for B-P. Ben Cohen took the loss for the Bulldogs (0-2 league) despite holding the Patriots to three hits over five innings.

SCOTIA 3, HUDSON FALLS 0: Aidan Streeter struck out 14 and allowed two hits over 5 2/3 innings to get the win for the Tartans.

Xavier Schwab and Derek Call had the hits for the Tigers.