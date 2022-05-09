ROUNDUP: Burghers scored three in 7th to edge Corinth

WARRENSBURG 11, CORINTH 10

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg 000 206 3 — 11 11 5

Corinth 100 503 1 — 10 7 4

WP — Caleb Remington (1-1). LP — Ed McGuire. 2B — Brady Cheney (Warr), Tyler Powers (Warr), Colby Walker (Cor). 3B — Tanner Monroe (Warr), Ed McGuire (Cor), Colby Walker (Cor). HR — Stevie Schloss (Warr).

Warrensburg highlights: Brady Cheney 5 IP, 2 ER, 4 Ks, Hitting 1-4, 2B, 3 Rs, Caleb Remington 2 IP, 1 ER, 4 Ks, 1 H, Stevie Schloss 1-4, HR, 2 Rs, 2 RBIs, Tanner Monroe 3-4 3B, 2 RBIs 2 Rs, Tyler Powers 1-2 2B, R.

Corinth highlights: Mason Brownell 5 IP, 3 ER, 7 Ks, Colby Walker 2-4, 2B, 3B, RBI, R, David White 2-5 2 R, RBI, Ed McGuire 1-3, 3B, 2 R, RBI.

Records: Warrensburg 3-7, 5-8.

Notes: Warrensburg rallied twice from a deficit to defeat Corinth in a back-and-fourth ball game. Down 6-2, Warrensburg scored six runs in the top of the sixth, highlighted by a two-run homer by sophomore Stevie Schloss for a two-run lead. Corinth responding back by scoring three runs to put them up one. In the top of the 7th, Warrensburgs sophomore Tanner Monroe hit an RBI triple to give Warrensburg the lead. Freshman Caleb Remington earned his first career varsity win on the mound, pitching two innings in relief while striking out five and only allowing one hit.

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 10,

HADLEY-LUZERNE 8

League: Adirondack League

Hartford-Ft Edward 410 320 0 — 10 11 3

Hadley-Luzerne 003 000 5 — 8 8 4

WP — D. Stewart (6-2). LP — T. Plummer. 2B — B Tyler (Hart-FE). 3B — B. Tyler (Hart-FE), Caldwin (H-L) 2.

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: B. Tyler 4 for 4, BB, double, triple, 3 runs, D. Stewart 6 1/3IP, 6Ks, 2 for 4, BB, 2 runs scored, 4 RBIs, C. Gauthier 2 for 4, A. Swears 3 runs scored.

Hadley-Luzerne highlights: Caldwin 2 for 4, 2 triples, 7 RBIs, Conklin 1 for 2, 2BBs, 2 runs, Kadar 2 for 3.

Records: Hartford-Fort Edward 5-5, 7-5.

Notes: The HFE Tanaforts held off a furious Hadley-Luzerne 7th-inning rally to capture the win. Bryce Tyler came in to get the final two outs of the game. Tyler struck out the tying run at the plate to record the final out and get the save. Tyler led the offense for HF-E, going 4 for 4 with a walk. Drake Stewart pitched a great game for the Tanaforts, who qualified for sectionals in their final regular-season game. Caldwin led H-L, driving in seven of their eight runs and hit two triples.

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 10, WHITEHALL 3

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall 000 030 0 — 3 6 7

Salem-Cambridge 230 230 x — 10 8 1

WP — Jackson Thomas 3-1. LP — J. Whitnic. 2B — C.J. Monty (White). 3B — Eli Danio (S-C), Connor Chilson (S-C).

Whitehall highlights: C.J. Monty 2-4 with a 2b and 2 RBIs, Ethan Eggleston 2-3 one run scored.

Salem-Cambridge highlights: Eli Danio 1-4, 3b, 3 runs scored, 2RBIs, Connor Chilson 1-4, 3b, 1 RBI, Dillon Hughes 2-4, 1 runs scored 2 RBIs.

Records: Salem/Cambridge 8-2, 9-5.

Notes: Jackson Thomas pitched 4 1/3 innings to get the win for Salem-Cambridge. Connor Chilson and Eli Danio each had triples, while Dillon Hughes went two for four with 2 RBIs to lead the Salem-Cambridge offense. C.J. Monty led the Whitehall offense going 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Ethan Eggleston went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

GREENWICH 26, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 2

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-N.L. 000 000 2 — 2 1 4

Greenwich 082 (10)33; — 26 22 0

WP — Aidan McPhail. LP — Wyatt Powers. 2B — Kevin Chittenden (BNL), Jayden Hughes (Gre), Joey Skiff (Gre), Parker Jamieson (Gre), Eli Strasswimmer (Gre), Aidan Waite (Gre). HR — Aidan McPhail (Gre).

Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Kevin Chittenden 2B .

Greenwich highlights: Jayden Hughes 2B, 3 singles, 3 RBIs, Joey Skiff 2B, 3 singles, 2 RBIs, Parker Jamieson 2B, 2 singles, 3 RBIs Jesse Kuzmich 2 singles, 3 RBIs, Chris Knapp 2 singles, 2 RBIs Zach Hood 2 singles, 4 RBIs, Eli Strasswimmer 2B Aidan Waite 2B, Aidan McPhail HR, 5 RBIs Aidan McPhail 6 IP, 0R, 0ER, 1 hits, 12 strikeouts.

Notes: Greenwich stayed tied for second place with Tamarac in the Wasaren League, one game behind first-place Mechanicville.

Records: Berlin-New Lebanon 0-15, 0-17. Greenwich 12-3, 13-5.

TAMARAC 10, HOOSIC VALLEY 3

League: Wasaren League

Tamarac 002 350 0 — 10 13 1

Hoosic Valley 200 000 1 — 3 6 6

WP — Peyton Richardson. LP — Connor King. 2B — Aiden Forster (Tam), Peyton Richardson (Tam), Mike Lancaster (HV). HR — Zach Rice (Tam).

Tamarac highlights: Peyton Richardson 5.1 IP; 1 ER; 8 K, Aiden Forster 3 for 4; 1 RBI; 3 R, Zach Rice 2 for 5; 6 RBIs; 2 R; HR, Peyton Richardson 2 for 4, James Blake 2 for 4.

Hoosic Valley highlights: Tom Rice 2 for 4; R, Lucas Cates 1 for 2; R, Mike Lancaster 3 for 4; RBI.

Records: Tamarac 11-3, 12-5. Hoosic Valley 6-9, 6-9.

MECHANICVILLE 12, SPA CATHOLIC 7

League: Wasaren League

Spa Catholic 000 0(50)01 01 — 7 8 1

Mechanicville 009 201 X — 12 9 1

WP — Zachary Pingelski. LP — Aidan Crowther. 2B — Ronan Rowe (SCC) 20, Tyler Weygand (SCC), Thomas Hickey (Mech). 3B — Ben Dalto (SCC) 10, Ryan Grimmick (Mech).

Saratoga Catholic highlights: Ronan Rowe (2 for 4, 1 run, 2 RBIs), Luke Smith (2 for 3, 2 runs), Hunter Fales (1 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs).

Mechanicville highlights: Ryan Grimmick (2 for 4, 1 run), Thomas Hickey (2 for 3, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Andrew Kraszewski (1 for 3, 1 run, 3 RBIs), Luke Micklas (1 for 3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs, Zachary Pingelski 5IP, 2 Ks, Win.

Records: Mechanicville 12-1, 12-1.

HOOSICK FALLS 1, STILLWATER 0

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater 000 000 000; — 0 1 1

Hoosick Falls 000 000 001; — 1 4 2

WP — Jake Sparks (7-2). LP — Mike Campion. 2B — Connor Jones (HoF) 2.

Stillwater highlights: Mike Campion Single, Shea Brown 7 and 2/3 innings pitched, 2 hits allowed, 12 Ks, 3 Walks.

Hoosick Falls highlights: Connor Jones 2 Doubles, Jake Sparks 9 innings pitched, 1 hit allowed, 16Ks, 0 Walks, Carson Glover Walk-Off RBI Single.

Records: Hoosick Falls 8-5, 10-5.

Notes: Freshman catcher Carson Glover hit a walk-off RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, scoring pinch-runner Stephen Allen to win it for Hoosick Falls. The game featured a pitching duel between Hoosick Falls’ junior Jake Sparks and Stillwater sophomore Shea Brown. Sparks went 9 innings striking out 16 with no walks and only a 2nd inning single allowed.

