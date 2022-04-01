ROUNDUP: Burghers rally past Moriah

WARRENSBURG 10, MORIAH 8
Non-league
Moriah;011;60; —;8;4;5
Warrensburg;121;6x; —;10;5;4
WP — Schloss (1-0). LP — Owen Nephew. 2B — Joe Pelkey (Mor), Owen Nephew (Mor), Jacob Mascarenas (Mor), Evan LaPell (Warr).
Moriah highlights: Evan Fleury 1-2, 2 RBIs, Owen Nephew 1-3, 2B, 2 Rs.
Warrensburg highlights: Brady Cheney 3 1/3 IP, 2 ERs, 6 Ks Hitting 1-3, RBI, Stevie Schloss 1 1/3 IP, 3 Ks 0 H Hitting 1-2, 2R's, 1 RBI, Evan LaPell 1-2 2B, RBI, R, Louis Lang 1-2 2RBIs, R, Nick McNutt 1-1 RBI.
Records: Moriah 0-1. Warrensburg 1-0.
Notes: Sophomore Stevie Schloss came in relief down 8-4. He worked out of a jam to limit the damage in the fourth. The Burgers scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 10-8. Schloss struck out the side in order in the top of the fifth to shut the door on a game shortened by darkness. Sophomore Brady Cheney pitched well throwing 3 1/3 innings allowing 2 ER's and striking out six. Shophomore Evan LaPell added an RBI double.
LAKE GEORGE 10, HUDSON FALLS 3
Non-league
Lake George;004;020;4 —;10;9;0
Hudson Falls;000;000;0 —;3;4;1
WP — Luke Sheldon. LP — Peyton Smith (0-1). 2B — Brendan Lamby (LG), JJ Salmon (LG), Luke Sheldon (LG), Mike Sullivan (HuF). 3B — Brady McCabe (LG).
Lake George highlights: Brendan Lamby 2-4, Brady McCabe 2-3, 2 RBIs.
Hudson Falls highlights: Cody Lewis 1-2, 2 RBIs, Peyton Smith 4 innings pitched, 7 SO, 2 ER.
Records: Hudson Falls 0-1.
QUEENSBURY 12, ALBANY 4
Non-league
Albany;000;002;2 —;4;2;3
Queensbury;622;200;x —;12;11;1
WP — Adrian Caron (1-0). LP — Juan Rivera-Soto. 2B — Travis Sitterly (Albany), Adrian Caron (Q) 2. 3B — Tyler Spaulding (Q), Ethan Starr (Q) 2.
Albany highlights: Travis Sitterly 1 for 2, double, 1 RBI.
Queensbury highlights: Adrian Caron 3 for 3, 2 doubles, 4 IP, 0 hits, 8 K's, Tyler Spaulding 3 for 3, triple, 3 runs, Ethan Starr 3 for 4, 2 triples, 4 RBIs.
Records: Albany 0-1. Queensbury 1-0.
HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 5,
BOLTON-SCHROON LAKE 2
Non-league
Bolton-SL;001;001;0 —;2;3;3
Hartford-FE;120;110;x —;5;7;4
WP — D. Stewart (1-0). LP — Pelky. 2B — D. Stewart (Hart/FE), A. Foster (Hart/FE), J. Lavin (Hart/FE).
Bolton-Schroon Lake highlights: Baker 1 for 2, 2 BBs, Pelky 2 for 4.
Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: Tyler 2 runs scored.
Records: Bolton-Schroon Lake 0-1. Hartford-Fort Edward 1-0.