ROUNDUP: Burghers rally past Moriah

WARRENSBURG 10, MORIAH 8

Notes: Sophomore Stevie Schloss came in relief down 8-4. He worked out of a jam to limit the damage in the fourth. The Burgers scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth to go up 10-8. Schloss struck out the side in order in the top of the fifth to shut the door on a game shortened by darkness. Sophomore Brady Cheney pitched well throwing 3 1/3 innings allowing 2 ER's and striking out six. Shophomore Evan LaPell added an RBI double.