ROUNDUP: Bulldogs earn walk-off win vs. Schuylerville

One day after a 4-3 loss to Schuylerville, South Glens Falls turned the tables with a 4-3 win over the Black Horses on Friday. Dan Cohen tripled and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Queensbury beat Glens Falls 24-0 with the pitching staff turning in a combined no-hitter.

In the Wasaren League, Greenwich was an 8-5 winner over Mechanicville, aided by a four-run fifth inning. Hoosick Falls, Stillwater and Tamarac also won.

SOUTH HIGH 4, SCHUYLERVILLE 3

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;010;101;0 —;3;8;4

South High;002;100;1 —;4;8;2

WP — Carter Chapman. LP — Brenden Steinberg. 2B — Anthony Luzadis (Schy) 2, Carson Patrick (Schy), Nathan Marx (SGF), Cam Fougere (SGF). 3B — Dan Cohen (SGF), Caden French (SGF).

Schuylerville highlights: Brenden Luzadis 2 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, Carson Patrick 2 for 3, 1 double.

South Glens Falls highlights: Carter Chapman complete game, giving up two earned runs, Dan Cohen 2 for 3, 1 triple, 1 run, Caden French 3 for 4, 1 run, Cam Fougere 2 for 3, 1 run.

Records: Schuylerville 4-2, 7-2. South Glens Falls 2-4, 2-7.

Notes: Carter Chapman pitched a complete game, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) to give the Bulldogs their second win of the season. Dan Cohen, who was 2 for 3, led off the bottom of the seventh with a triple and scored the winning run on a hit by Caden French, who was 3 for 4 on the day.

QUEENSBURY 24, GLENS FALLS 0

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;405;(13)11;0 —;24;20;1

Glens Falls;000;000;0 —;0;0;6

WP — Caron. LP — McGarr. 2B — Keshmiri (Q), Starr (Q) 2. 3B — Caron (Q).

Notes: Queensbury pitching combined to throw a no-hitter.

GREENWICH 8, MECHANICVILLE 5

League: Wasaren League

Greenwich;201;040;1 —;8;11;1

Mechanicville;004;001;0 —;5;10;3

WP — Jesse Kuzmich. LP — Grimmick. 2B — Jesse Kuzmich (Gre), Aidan McPhail (Gre), Micklas (Mech), Zach Hartz (Mech).

Greenwich highlights: Jesse Kuzmich 2B, 1B Jesse Kuzmich 5IP, 4 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 4 BBs, 10 strikeouts, Aidan McPhail 2B, RBI, Jayden Hughes 2 IP, 1 R, 1ER, 5 H, 0 BBs, 3 strikeouts (save), Parker Jamieson 2 singles, RBI, Aidan Waite 2 singles, RBI, Dutch Hamilton 1B, 2 RBIs.

Mechanicville highlights: Scott Lynch, 2 singles, 2 RBIs, Micklas 1B, 2B, RBI, Zach Hartz 2B, 2 RBIs , Zach Pingelski 2 singles.

Records: Greenwich 6-1, 6-3. Mechanicville 5-1, 5-1.

HOOSICK FALLS 8, HOOSIC VALLEY 0

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley;000;000;0 —;0;2;3

Hoosick Falls;005;102;0 —;8;9;2

WP — Jake Sparks (4-1). LP — Jeff Finkle. 2B — Logan Santiago (HV), Andrew Sparks (HoF).

Hoosic Valley highlights: Logan Santiago double.

Hoosick Falls highlights: Andrew Sparks souble, 2 singles, 3 runs scored, RBI, Connor Jones, 2 singles, 2 runs scored, Jake Sparks complete-game 2-hitter, 8 Ks, no walks, Peter Steller, single, 2 RBIs.

Records: Hoosic Valley 4-4, 4-5. Hoosick Falls 4-3, 4-3.

Notes: Hoosick Falls got a complete-game shutout from junior Jake Sparks in the 8-0 win over Hoosic Valley. Junior Peter Steller's two-out, two-run single was the big hit in a five-run third inning for Hoosick Falls. Sophomore Andrew Sparks was the top hitter for Hoosick Falls with 2 singles, a double, 3 runs scored and an RBI.

STILLWATER 11, BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-N.L.;000;000;0 —;0;1;6

Stillwater;000;000;0 —;11;10;1

WP — Reese Hotaling. LP — Schubert. 2B — Mike Campion (Still) 2, Carter Wichelns (Still), Reese Hotaling (Still). 3B — Schubert (BNL).

Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Schubert 1-3, 3B.

Stillwater highlights: Mike Campion 2-4, 2-2B, 2R RBI, Carter Wichelns 2-3, 2 RBIs 2R, Dave Giso 2-4, 2 RBIs.

Records: Stillwater 3-6.

Notes: Reese Hotaling and Alex Mell combined on a one-hit shutout. Hotaling tallied 11 Ks and Mell closed out with 4 Ks.

TAMARAC 15, WATERFORD 0

League: Wasaren League

Waterford;000;000;0 —;0;2;2

Tamarac;480;021;0 —;15;21;0

WP — Peyton Richardson. LP — Gavin Bodah. 2B — Zach Rice (Tam), James Blake (Tam), Peyton Richardson (Tam). 3B — Zach Rice (Tam). HR — Zach Rice (Tam).

Waterford highlights: Blake Cribbs 1 for 3, Werkie Hayes 1 for 3.

Tamarac highlights: Peyton Richardson 7 IP; 8 Ks; 2 H; 0 R, Zach Rice 4 for 5; 1B; 2B; 3B; HR(GS); 4 RBI; 4 R, Nevin Wilkie 2 for 3; 1 R; 1 RBI, James Blake 2 for 4; 3 R, Peyton Richardson 2 for 5; 1 R; 3 RBI.

Records: Waterford 3-7, 4-7. Tamarac 6-3, 6-4.

Notes: Zach Rice of Tamarac was the first to hit for the cycle for Tamarac since 2019.

