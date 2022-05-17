ROUNDUP: Brownell, Wright lead Corinth past Argyle

CORINTH 9, ARGYLE 3
League: Adirondack League
Argyle;120;000;0 —;3;4;4
Corinth;432;000;0 —;9;11;1
WP — Mason Brownell. LP — Clay Bates. 2B — Dru Austin (Arg), Clay Bates (Arg), Kaden Wright (Cor) 2, David White (Cor), Logan DIshon (Cor).
Argyle highlights: Dru Austin 1 for 3, 1 run, Ben Cuthbert 1 for 3, 2 runs, 1 RBI.
Corinth highlights: Mason Brownell complete game, 9 strikeouts, Kaden Wright 4 for 4, 2 doubles, 3 runs, 1 RBI, Eddie Mcguire 2 for 3, 1 run, 2 RBIs, Logan Dishon 2 for 3, 3 RBIs.
People are also reading…
Records: Corinth 5-9.
Notes: Adirondack League crossover game.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 9, MAYFIELD 4
League: Non-league
Spa Catholic;012;132;0 —;9;10;6
Mayfield;300;010;0 —;4;3;0
WP — Pierce Byrne (4-2). LP — J. Johnson (1-4). 2B — Hunter Fales (SCC).
Saratoga Catholic highlights: Hunter Fales 2-4 (Double, Single) 1 RBI 1Run, Aidan Crowther 2-4 (2 Singles) 1 RBI 1 Run, Ben Dalto 2-4 (2 Singles) 1 RBI 2 Runs.
Mayfield highlights: Bobby Page 2-3 (2 Singles) 1 Run.
Records: Saratoga Catholic 7-13. Mayfield 2-13.