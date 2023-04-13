Greenwich scored four times in the fifth inning on the way to a 6-5 Wasaren League baseball victory over Hoosic Valley on Thursday.

Owen Brockway's two-run single in the fifth pushed across the go-ahead run.

Cooper Skiff got the win as the Witches improved to 2-3. Joey Skiff got the last six outs for the save. Colby McCauliffe had a double and a single for Greenwich while Parker Jamieson doubled.

For Hoosic Valley, Landon Reilly hit a double and a single and Dem Neary and Jimmy Johnson Jr. had two singles apiece.

GRANVILLE 3, BURR AND BURTON 1: Caleb Nelson picked up the win with five innings of three-hit ball and nine strikeouts as the Golden Horde beat a Vermont school.

Cody Nelson went 2 for 3 and pitched the final two innings for Granville. Trey Senevey drove in two runs and Brent Perry also drove in a run.

GLENS FALLS 16, ARGYLE 6: Micah Poag went 3 for 4 with a double, three runs and four RBIs as Glens Falls posted a non-league win.

Jeffery Woodell was 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs for Glens Falls (4-2 overall), which scored five times in the first inning. Carson Rath and Brayden Bennett had two hits each.

Lucas Kingsley went 2 for 4 with a double and Ben Cuthburt had an RBI triple for Argyle.

STILLWATER 10, HOOSICK FALLS 2: Shea Brown struck out 11 and scattered eight hits over 6 2/3 innings as Stillwater improved to 3-2 in the Wasaren League.

Liam Brady went 3 for 4 with three RBIs for Stillwater. Jaxon Mueller had a home run and two RBIs. Mike Campion (2 for 2, two RBIs) and Ryan Brown (2 for 3, two runs) also contributed to the cause.

Jake Sparks went 3 for 4 with a double and Andrew Sparks went 2 for 4 for Hoosick Falls.

GALWAY 20, CORINTH 19: Galway scored eight runs in the third and then held off a late-game comeback effort by Corinth.

Kaden Wright went 4 for 5 with four RBIs and Josh Colson went 3 for 6 with four RBIs for Corinth. Owen Baker went 3 for 5.

TAMARAC 9, WATERFORD 3: James Blake and Peyton Richardson both turned in three-hit efforts as the Bengals won.