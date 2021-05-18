ROUNDUP: Big 6th inning helps Railroaders win high-scoring game

Whitehall scored five runs in the sixth inning and held on to beat Warrensburg 16-14 in a run-filled baseball game on Tuesday.
Aiden Hirsch went 3 for 4 as Glens Falls defeated Schuylerville, 3-2.
WHITEHALL 16, WARRENSBURG 14
League: Adirondack League
Warrensburg 301 600 4 — 14 11 4
Whitehall 360 205 x — 16 13 4
WP — Tyler Brooks. LP — Morgan Baker. 2B — Zach Carpenter (Warr), Brandon Bakerian (White), Landon Rozell (White). HR — Brandon Bakerian (White).
Warrensburg highlights: Zach Carpenter 4-4, 1 RBI and 2 runs, Tristan Hitchcock 2-5, 1 RBI and 3 runs, Thomas Combs 2-5, 2RBIs.
Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 3-4, HR, Double, 5 RBIs and 3 runs, Tyler Fish 1-1, 4 runs, RBI, Tyler Brooks 4-4, 4 runs, Matt Gould 1-2, 2 runs, Landon Rozell 2-4, Double.
Records: Whitehall 4-1, 4-1.
Notes: In a marathon game at Whitehall, the Railroaders pulled out the victory 16-14 with a big sixth inning. Tyler Brooks struggled in the first being lifted but returned to the mound in the fourth to record the win. Jacob Whiting pitched three strong innings. The Burghers were down 9-3 after two but stormed to the lead in the 4th, 10-9. The Railroaders reclaiming the lead in the bottom of the inning to go back up 11-10. In the 6th, Whitehall put up five runs. The Burgers scored four in the top of the 7th scoring four but were stopped by the save of Brandon Bakerian. Brandon Bakerian led the Railroaders at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.
GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 2
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 001 000 10; — 2 7 1
Glens Falls 000 000 21; — 3 6 3
2B — Hirsch (GF). 3B — Luzadis (Schy).
Glens Falls highlights: Aiden Hirsch 3 for 4.
Records: Glens Falls 2-3, 3-3.
STILLWATER 8, CAMBRIDGE 0
League: Wasaren League, Monday
Stillwater 211 010 3 — 8 9 2
Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 3 6
WP — Reese Hotalinh. LP — Bissonette. 2B — Jaxson Mueller (Still), Mike Campion (Still), Reese Hotaling (Still).
Stillwater highlights: Jaxon Mueller 2-3, 3 runs, 2B, Mike Campion 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, Ryan Golden 2-.
Cambridge highlights: Boyplon 1-1, 2BB & single.
Records: Stillwater 2-4, 2-4.
Notes: Reese Hotaling and Mike Campion threw a combined three-hit shutout against Cambridge.
HOOSIC VALLEY 14, WATERFORD 6
League: Wasaren League, Monday
Hoosic Valley 034 400 3 — 14 15 3
Waterford 210 020 1 — 6 3 1
WP — Justin Maxon 1-0. LP — Jake Houle. 2B — Logan Reilly (HV), Tom Rice (HV), Logan Santiago (HV). HR — Gavin Bodah (Wat).
Hoosic Valley highlights: Justin Maxon 6 IP, 3 Hits, 11 K’s, 3 ER, Tom Rice 3 for 4, double, 3 RBIs.
Waterford highlights: Gavin Bodah 1 for 3, solo HR.
Records: Hoosic Valley 4-1, 4-2. Waterford 2-4, 3-4.
