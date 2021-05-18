 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Big 6th inning helps Railroaders win high-scoring game
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Big 6th inning helps Railroaders win high-scoring game

From the Prep Roundup: Tuesday's high school sports stories and photos series
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Whitehall scored five runs in the sixth inning and held on to beat Warrensburg 16-14 in a run-filled baseball game on Tuesday.

Aiden Hirsch went 3 for 4 as Glens Falls defeated Schuylerville, 3-2.

WHITEHALL 16, WARRENSBURG 14

League: Adirondack League

Warrensburg 301 600 4 — 14 11 4

Whitehall 360 205 x — 16 13 4

WP — Tyler Brooks. LP — Morgan Baker. 2B — Zach Carpenter (Warr), Brandon Bakerian (White), Landon Rozell (White). HR — Brandon Bakerian (White).

Warrensburg highlights: Zach Carpenter 4-4, 1 RBI and 2 runs, Tristan Hitchcock 2-5, 1 RBI and 3 runs, Thomas Combs 2-5, 2RBIs.

Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 3-4, HR, Double, 5 RBIs and 3 runs, Tyler Fish 1-1, 4 runs, RBI, Tyler Brooks 4-4, 4 runs, Matt Gould 1-2, 2 runs, Landon Rozell 2-4, Double.

Records: Whitehall 4-1, 4-1.

Notes: In a marathon game at Whitehall, the Railroaders pulled out the victory 16-14 with a big sixth inning. Tyler Brooks struggled in the first being lifted but returned to the mound in the fourth to record the win. Jacob Whiting pitched three strong innings. The Burghers were down 9-3 after two but stormed to the lead in the 4th, 10-9. The Railroaders reclaiming the lead in the bottom of the inning to go back up 11-10. In the 6th, Whitehall put up five runs. The Burgers scored four in the top of the 7th scoring four but were stopped by the save of Brandon Bakerian. Brandon Bakerian led the Railroaders at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.

GLENS FALLS 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 2

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 001 000 10; — 2 7 1

Glens Falls 000 000 21; — 3 6 3

2B — Hirsch (GF). 3B — Luzadis (Schy).

Glens Falls highlights: Aiden Hirsch 3 for 4.

Records: Glens Falls 2-3, 3-3.

STILLWATER 8, CAMBRIDGE 0

League: Wasaren League, Monday

Stillwater 211 010 3 — 8 9 2

Cambridge 000 000 0 — 0 3 6

WP — Reese Hotalinh. LP — Bissonette. 2B — Jaxson Mueller (Still), Mike Campion (Still), Reese Hotaling (Still).

Stillwater highlights: Jaxon Mueller 2-3, 3 runs, 2B, Mike Campion 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, Ryan Golden 2-.

Cambridge highlights: Boyplon 1-1, 2BB & single.

Records: Stillwater 2-4, 2-4.

Notes: Reese Hotaling and Mike Campion threw a combined three-hit shutout against Cambridge.

HOOSIC VALLEY 14, WATERFORD 6

League: Wasaren League, Monday

Hoosic Valley 034 400 3 — 14 15 3

Waterford 210 020 1 — 6 3 1

WP — Justin Maxon 1-0. LP — Jake Houle. 2B — Logan Reilly (HV), Tom Rice (HV), Logan Santiago (HV). HR — Gavin Bodah (Wat).

Hoosic Valley highlights: Justin Maxon 6 IP, 3 Hits, 11 K’s, 3 ER, Tom Rice 3 for 4, double, 3 RBIs.

Waterford highlights: Gavin Bodah 1 for 3, solo HR.

Records: Hoosic Valley 4-1, 4-2. Waterford 2-4, 3-4.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News