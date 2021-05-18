ROUNDUP: Big 6th inning helps Railroaders win high-scoring game

Notes: In a marathon game at Whitehall, the Railroaders pulled out the victory 16-14 with a big sixth inning. Tyler Brooks struggled in the first being lifted but returned to the mound in the fourth to record the win. Jacob Whiting pitched three strong innings. The Burghers were down 9-3 after two but stormed to the lead in the 4th, 10-9. The Railroaders reclaiming the lead in the bottom of the inning to go back up 11-10. In the 6th, Whitehall put up five runs. The Burgers scored four in the top of the 7th scoring four but were stopped by the save of Brandon Bakerian. Brandon Bakerian led the Railroaders at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and five RBIs.