ROUNDUP: Bakerian powers Whitehall to win; Granville blanks Fort Ann

Brandon Bakerian struck out 10 batters in four innings of work, and added a home run, a triple and four RBIs Monday to power Whitehall to a 12-4 Adirondack League baseball victory over Warrensburg.

Also Monday, Caleb Nelson pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts, and helped his own cause with three hits and an RBI as Granville topped Fort Ann 13-0.

WHITEHALL 12, WARRENSBURG 4

League: Adirondack League

Whitehall;400;503;0 —;12;8;3

Warrensburg;000;000;0 —;4;6;5

WP — Brandon Bakerian (1-0). LP — Caleb Remington (0-1). 2B — Preston Bakerian (White), Landon Stevens (White). 3B — Brandon Bakerian (White). HR — Brandon Bakerian (White), Caleb Remington (Warr).

Whitehall highlights: Brandon Bakerian 4 IP, 2 ER, 10 Ks, 2-4, HR, 3B 4 RBIs. Landon Rozell 2-4 Double, 2 runs. Preston Bakerian 1-2 2B, RBI. Landon Stevens 1-4 2B. Jacob Whiting 3 IP, 2 runs, 4 Ks.

Warrensburg highlights: Caleb Remington 2-4 HR, 2 RBIs, Caden Allen 3 IP, 1 H, 1ER, 6 Ks, Tyler Powers 1-3 2 runs, Stevie Schloss 1-4 RBI, Brady Cheney 1-4.

Records: Whitehall 1-0, 1-0. Warrensburg 0-1, 1-1.

Notes: Senior Brandon Bakerian led Whitehall, pitching four innings and allowing only 2 earned runs with 10 strikeouts. Offensively, he added a home run, triple and 4 RBIs. Freshman Caleb Remington went 2-4 with a home run and sophomore Caden Allen pitched 3 innings in relief, allowing only 1 hit and 1 ER while striking out 6.

GRANVILLE 13, FORT ANN 0

League: Adirondack League

Granville;611;005;x —;13;9;0

Fort Ann;000;000;x —;0;3;4

WP — Caleb Nelson (1-0). LP — Cullen Jackson (0-1). 2B — Alex Torres (Gra).

Granville highlights: Caleb Nelson 6 IP, 3H, 7K, 3 for 3 1 RBI 2 R, Logan Harrington 2 for 4 2 RBI, Nate Rathbun 2 for 4 1 RBI 2 R.

Fort Ann highlights: Ryan Blondin 1-1 1BB.

Records: Granville 1-0, 1-0. Fort Ann 0-1, 0-1.

Notes: Game played at East Field

HARTFORD-FORT EDWARD 6,

CORINTH 3

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;010;100;1 —;3;6;2

Hartford-FE;300;030;x —;6;9;5

WP — D. Stewart (2-0). LP — Dishon. 2B — Colson (Cor), Dishon (Cor). 3B — E Amell (Hart/FE).

Corinth highlights: Winslow 3 for 4, McGuire 2 for 4.

Hartford-Fort Edward highlights: B. Tyler 2 for 4, 2 runs, E. Amell 2 for 3, triple, run scored, 3 RBI, D. Stewart Complete Game, 10Ks, J. Lavin 1 for 2, BB, run scored, 2 RBI.

Records: Corinth 0-1, 0-1. Hartford-Fort Edward 1-0, 2-0.

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, GREENWICH 1

League: Non-league

Schuylerville;002;301;0 —;6;3;0

Greenwich;100;000;0 —;1;7;4

WP — Luke Sherman 1-0. LP — McPhail 0-1. 2B — Luke Sherman (Schy), Ashton Morris (Schy), Aidan McPhail (Gre), Aidan Waite (Gre).

Schuylerville highlights: Luke Sherman 1 for 3, 2B, RBI, Ashton Morris 1 for 3, 2B.

Greenwich highlights: Aidan McPhail 1 for 2, 2B, RBI, Aidan Waite 2 for 3, 2B.

Records: Schuylerville 2-0. Greenwich 0-1.

TAMARAC 6, HOOSICK FALLS 3

League: Wasaren League

Hoosick Falls;001;000;2 —;3;5;4

Tamarac;204;000;0 —;6;3;2

WP — Josh Colegrove. LP — Liam Ring. HR — Tyler Sears (HoF).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Liam Ring 6 IP; 2 BB; 3 H; 11 Ks; 1 ER, Tyler Sears 1 for 2; 1 HR; 2 RBI.

Tamarac highlights: Jake Sparks 2 for 4; 1 RBI.

Records: Hoosick Falls 1-1, 1-1. Tamarac 1-1, 1-1.

