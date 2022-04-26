ROUNDUP: Allen leads Burghers to victory

Caden Allen pitched a two-hitter as Warrensburg defeated North Warren 16-1 on Tuesday.

WARRENSBURG 16, NORTH WARREN 1

League: Adirondack League

North Warren 000 10 — 1 2 7

Warrensburg 817 0x — 16 9 0

WP — Caden Allen (1-1). LP — Tommy Conway.

North Warren highlights: Tommy Conway 1-2, R, Connor Jennings 1-3.

Warrensburg highlights: Caden Allen 5 IP, 0 ER, 2 Hs, 12 Ks, Hitting 1-2, R, RBI, Tanner Monroe 2-4, 2 RBI, R, Brady Cheney 2-3, 3 R, RBI, Stevie Schloss 1-3, 2 RBI, 2 Rs, Cooper Messemer 1-1, RBI, R.

Records: Warrensburg 2-4, 4-4.

Notes: Sophomore Caden Allen pitched a complete-game two-hitter. He allowed no earned runs and struck out 12 in five innings. Fellow sophomores Tannner Monroe and Brady Cheney each added two hits to lead the Warrensburg offense.

TAMARAC 22, BERLIN-NEW-LEBANON 6

League: Wasaren League

Berlin-New Leb. 210 021 0 — 6 6 6

Tamarac 410 2(15)0 0 — 22 17 1

WP — Aidan McDonough. LP — Konnor McMillan. 2B — Charlie Bingham (BNL), Forrest Chaput (BNL), Aidan McDonough (Tam), Zach Rice (Tam), Peyton Richardson (Tam) 2, Tyler Sears (Tam), Nevin Wilkie (Tam). HR — James Blake (Tam).

Berlin-New Lebanon highlights: Danny Hunt 1 for 4; 1 RBI, Charlie Bingham 1 for 2; 2 RBIs, Matt Corsey 1 for 2; 1 RBI, Forrest Chaput 1 for 2.

Tamarac highlights: James Blake 5 for 5; 4 R; 4 RBIs; 1 HR, Nevin Wilkie 1 for 1; 4 BB; 5 R, Tyler Sears 2 for 3; 3 R; 1 RBI, Peyton Richardson 3 for 5; 2 R; 2 RBIs, Hunter Clayton 2 for 4; 2 R; 2 RBIs.

Records: Tamarac 7-3, 7-4.

Notes: Game was called due to darkness in the 6th inning

