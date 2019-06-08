{{featured_button_text}}

SAUGERTIES — Whitehall scored 19 times in the third inning and cruised to a 21-0 victory over Livingston Manor in a Class D state regional final that sent the Railroaders on to baseball's final four in Binghamton.

Whitehall will face South Kortright Central or McGraw in the state semifinals on Friday at MacArthur Park (5 p.m.). The state championship game is the following day.

Jake Moore scored on an error to start the deluge in the third. Thomas Fish tripled in a run, Brandon Bakerian and Tyler Shattuck brought in runs with squeeze bunts and the Railroaders just kept scoring.

Ethan Patch got the win on the mound, pitching a five-inning no-hitter. He struck out 14.

