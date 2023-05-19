QUEENSBURY — Right after Ethan Starr legged an extra base out of a two-out double in the eighth inning of a scoreless game Friday, Queensbury baseball coach Jason Gutheil turned to his next man up, Carson Correa.

“Carson says, ‘What do you want me to do?’” Gutheil said. “And I said, ‘I want you to be the hero.’”

Correa delivered.

Facing a new pitcher after Averill Park ace Brady Mazzeo had reached his 125-pitch limit, Correa let the first pitch go for a ball.

Correa launched the next pitch to right-center field for a drop-in single, scoring Starr from third to give Queensbury a 1-0 walkoff victory over the defending state champs in a Class A quarterfinal of the Section II Baseball Tournament.

“New pitcher, first-pitch ball, I’m just going up there swinging,” said Correa, who also picked up the pitching win with a perfect eighth in relief of senior starter Adrian Caron. “It feels amazing.”

Third-seeded Queensbury, which improved to 15-6, advances to face No. 2 seed Columbia in the semifinals on Monday at 4 p.m. at Dutchmen Field in Guilderland.

Caron, who was coming off a 10-day injury layoff, scattered five hits and struck out 11 batters over seven innings until he reached his pitch limit. Correa then retired the side in order in the top of the eighth.

“Great high school baseball game, you can’t ask for a better finish,” Gutheil said. “Adrian was fantastic all game and then Carson came in and did what he’s done all year — he shuts teams down, he gets outs, and our defense was fantastic.”

“I just pitch strikes, but the defense behind me, they make the plays,” Correa said, who got the assist on the final out of the eighth on a roller up the first-base line.

Starr had set the table with his towering blast to the left-field fence off Mazzeo with two out in the bottom of the eighth.

“Eighth inning, I mentioned here in the dugout to Ethan, ‘You’re gonna come up big this inning,’ and he did,” Gutheil said.

“He was throwing off-speed, inside of the plate,” Starr said. “I struck out three times earlier in the game on off-speed, and I just sat back and drove it to left field.”

Starr was heads-up on the play as he reached third on the relay throw.

“We work on that in practice. Coach tells us to pay attention — if they don’t hit their (cutoff), we advance,” Starr said. “That’s what I did.”

Mazzeo held Queensbury to six hits, with two walks and 13 strikeouts.

Caron, the Spartans’ lefty ace, gave up a double and a single on his first two batters of the game, then struck out the next three swinging to end the Warriors’ only threat. Caron did not allow another runner past second base in the game.

“I knew I have a great defense behind me that I’m confident in throwing whatever I want,” Caron said. “We have good bats 1 through 9, good defense, we have arms. I’m looking forward to seeing how far we can go.”

“This was his first game back in nearly two weeks,” Gutheil said of Caron. “He battled all day, he had great stuff, kept them off balance. He’s rusty — so if he’s rusty with 11 strikeouts, then I’ll take that.

“We’re a dangerous team right now,” Gutheil added. “We’re playing good baseball and we beat a good team that’s battle-tested playing in the Suburban Council. I’m really proud of my guys.”

Class A Quarterfinal

Averill Park 000 000 00 — 0 5 0

Queensbury 000 000 01 — 1 6 0

WP — Carson Correa. LP — Hunter Willett. 2B — Hunter Willett (AP), Alex Coombes (Q), Ethan Starr (Q).