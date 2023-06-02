Foothills Council champion Queensbury placed two players on the league's baseball all-star first team, senior pitcher Adrian Caron and junior outfielder Alex Coombes.

South Glens Falls junior pitcher Ben Cohen and Schuylerville senior first baseman Anthony Luzadis also made the All-Foothills first team.

Amsterdam junior Manny Santos, a pitcher and middle infielder for the Foothills runner-up Rams, was named Foothills Council Player of the Year. Johnstown junior Antonio DeMarco was chosen as the league's Pitcher of the Year.

Scotia's Aidan Streeter and Broadalbin-Perth's Ryan Savoie made the first team has pitchers. Also making the first team were B-P catcher Colin Cotter, Scotia's Zachary Place at second, Johnstown freshman Danny Brown at shortstop, Amsterdam third baseman Ryan Reagan, Amsterdam outfielders Kai Brennan and Jude Flint, and utility players Garrett Jackowski of B-P and Caelan Porter of Gloversville.

Foothills Council Baseball All-Stars Player of the Year: Manny Santos, jr., P-IF, Amsterdam Pitcher of the Year: Antonio DeMarco, jr., Johnstown First Team Pos. Name;Yr.;School P Aiden Streeter;Sr.;Scotia P Ben Cohen;Jr.;South Glens Falls P Adrian Caron;Sr.;Queensbury P Ryan Savoie;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth C Colin Cotter;Jr.;Broadalbin-Perth 1B Anthony Luzadis;Sr.;Schuylerville 2B Zachary Place;Sr.;Scotia SS Danny Brown;Fr.;Johnstown 3B Ryan Reagan;Sr.;Amsterdam OF Alex Coombes;Jr.;Queensbury OF Kai Brennan;Sr.;Amsterdam OF Jude Flint;So.;Amsterdam Util. Garrett Jackowski;Fr.;Broadalbin-Perth Util. Caelan Porter;So.;Gloversville Second Team Pos. Name;Yr.;School P Brenden Steinberg;Jr.;Schuylerville P Carson Rath;Sr.;Glens Falls P Peyton Smith;Sr.;Hudson Falls P Zach Tallon;Sr.;Johnstown C Spencer Cotugno;Sr.;Amsterdam 1B Carson Correa;Jr.;Queensbury 2B Evan Baker;Sr.;Johnstown SS Justin Christensen;So.;South Glens Falls 3B Ryan Allen;Jr.;Scotia OF Ashton Morris;Sr.;Schuylerville OF James Thompson;Jr.;South Glens Falls OF Jake Afsar-Keshmiri;Jr.;Queensbury Util. Charlie Bammert;Jr.;South Glens Falls Util. Griffin Brophy;Jr.;Schuylerville Third Team/Honorable Mention Pos. Name;Yr.;School P Brayden Kramer;So.;Scotia P Domonick Dorman;Jr.;Gloversville P Trevor French;Jr.;Schuylerville C Ethan Starr;Sr.;Queensbury 1B Kollin Greeley;Jr.;Scotia 2B Jake Morin;So.;Broadalbin-Perth SS Lucas Rolleston;So.;Queensbury 3B Ryan Blanchard;Sr.;Queensbury OF Connor Rogers;Sr.;Hudson Falls OF Jack Taylor;Sr.;Scotia OF TJ Platt;Sr.;Broadalbin-Perth Util. Brayden Bennett;8th;Glens Falls Util. Luke Sherman;Jr.;Schuylerville