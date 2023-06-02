Foothills Council champion Queensbury placed two players on the league's baseball all-star first team, senior pitcher Adrian Caron and junior outfielder Alex Coombes.
South Glens Falls junior pitcher Ben Cohen and Schuylerville senior first baseman Anthony Luzadis also made the All-Foothills first team.
Amsterdam junior Manny Santos, a pitcher and middle infielder for the Foothills runner-up Rams, was named Foothills Council Player of the Year. Johnstown junior Antonio DeMarco was chosen as the league's Pitcher of the Year.
Scotia's Aidan Streeter and Broadalbin-Perth's Ryan Savoie made the first team has pitchers. Also making the first team were B-P catcher Colin Cotter, Scotia's Zachary Place at second, Johnstown freshman Danny Brown at shortstop, Amsterdam third baseman Ryan Reagan, Amsterdam outfielders Kai Brennan and Jude Flint, and utility players Garrett Jackowski of B-P and Caelan Porter of Gloversville.