ALBANY — Queensbury's baseball season came to an end Wednesday night with a 4-0 Class A semifinal loss to top-seeded Ballston Spa in the Section II Baseball Tournament.

The loss ended the Spartans' reign as defending state champions with a 14-8 record this season. Queensbury was the fourth seed in sectionals.

The Spartans had won four of the last six Section II titles.

Ballston Spa advances to face No. 6 seed Averill Park in the title game, set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Joe Bruno Stadium.

