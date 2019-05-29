ALBANY — Queensbury's baseball season came to an end Wednesday night with a 4-0 Class A semifinal loss to top-seeded Ballston Spa in the Section II Baseball Tournament.
The loss ended the Spartans' reign as defending state champions with a 14-8 record this season. Queensbury was the fourth seed in sectionals.
The Spartans had won four of the last six Section II titles.
Ballston Spa advances to face No. 6 seed Averill Park in the title game, set for Saturday at 7 p.m. at Joe Bruno Stadium.
