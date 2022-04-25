Plummer, Lott-Diamond lead H-L past Whitehall

LAKE LUZERNE — Coming off an 11-day layoff over April break, the Hadley-Luzerne baseball team's bats were understandably cold Monday.

The Eagles' fielding and pitching, however, was right on.

Tyler Plummer and Ryan Lott-Diamond combined to pitch a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts as Hadley-Luzerne blanked Whitehall 7-0 in an Adirondack League contest.

"We played very solid coming off a long break," said Rex Reynolds, the former Warrensburg coach who is now in his fourth season with the Eagles. "We had a voluntary practice on Saturday and another one on Sunday, and we were pleasantly surprised by how we did."

Hadley-Luzerne (4-2 league, 5-2 overall) managed only four hits, but two were doubles by Mason Conklin and Lott-Diamond, who each scored a pair of runs. Whitehall dropped to 3-1 with its first loss.

"It wasn't a stellar offensive performance for either team," Reynolds said. "We struck out 11 times, they struck out 12 times, but we were able to manufacture some runs out of walks. But they were also missing four starters."

Plummer, who struck out 10 and allowed one hit over six innings, had a pitcher's duel going early with Whitehall ace Brandon Bakerian. Bakerian struck out nine in 3 1/3 innings of work, and had two hits.

Defensively, Lott-Diamond was a standout at shortstop, as was Whitehall second baseman Tommy Barber, who was making his first varsity start.

"Their second baseman was lights out," Reynolds said.

H-L 7, Whitehall 0 Whitehall;000;000;0 —;0;2;2 H.-Luzerne;210;202;x —;7;4;0 WP — Tyler Plummer 3-0. LP — Brandon Bakerian. 2B — Mason Conklin (HL), Ryan Lott-Diamond (HL).

