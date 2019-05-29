{{featured_button_text}}

BOLTON — Andrew Pelkey threw a complete-game two-hitter to lead Bolton-Schroon Lake to a 2-1 Class D semifinal victory over Crown Point on Wednesday.

With the victory, B-SL (11-3) advances to face Chazy in the Class D final of the Section VII Baseball Tournament, set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at Plattsburgh State.

Pelkey, who threw 98 pitches, struck out 12 and allowed no earned runs to win a pitching duel against Crown Point's Noah Spaulding, who also struck out 12 but scattered six hits.

Pelkey also hit a double and single for B-SL, and scored on Collin Bresnahan's base hit in the fourth. Cian Bresnahan added an RBI double in the fifth, scoring Marvin Dobert with two outs.

Adam Dushane's two-out double gave the Panthers their only run in the top of the seventh, but Pelkey induced a groundout to end the game.

