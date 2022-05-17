No top seeds, but local teams ready for Section II baseball playoffs

No local teams received No. 1 seeds as the pairings for the Section II Baseball Tournament were announced Tuesday.

Sectional play opens Wednesday with opening-round games in five of six classes. Section II championship games are scattered between May 25-28, all at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy.

Fort Ann was closest to a top seed, receiving the No. 2 slot in Class D behind defending champion Germantown. The Cardinals have the longest wait to open sectionals, as they don't play until Monday's semifinals, when they face either Argyle or OESJ at Veterans Memorial Park in Saratoga Springs.

"We're 8-5, but we started off the year 1-4 — we had a couple of starters out at the beginning of the year and guys playing new positions," Fort Ann coach OC West said. "We're playing some good baseball now. We're hoping we turned the corner. The layoff worries me — we've been hitting the ball well, we don't want to lose focus."

Hadley-Luzerne, also 8-5 overall, drew the third seed in Class C, behind Galway and Duanesburg of the Western Athletic Conference. The Eagles host No. 6 seed Bishop Gibbons on Friday in a 4 p.m. quarterfinal.

Also in Class C, No. 4 seed Whitehall hosts No. 5 Hartford-Fort Edward in Friday's quarterfinals.

"I was cautiously optimistic. I figured we would be a 3 or 4 seed," H-L coach Rex Reynolds said. "We get a home game, so we're happy about that. At this point, everybody's got a No. 1 (pitcher) they can throw."

Class CC appears to be stronger, with defending Section II champ Canajoharie drawing the No. 2 seed behind Chatham. Adirondack League champ Lake George got the fourth seed behind Maple Hill. The Warriors (12-1), last year's sectional runners-up, host fifth-seeded Greenwich of the Wasaren League in a quarterfinal on Friday. No. 6 Granville and No. 8 Salem-Cambridge host opening-round games Wednesday.

"The CC's are loaded," said Lake George coach Pete Puricelli, who took over from Tim Kissane this season. "There are no easy games now. There are so many good teams in the CC's — Salem went 8-2 in our league and we struggled with them Friday night (in the Adirondack League championship), and they got an eight seed."

Among Foothills Council teams, Schuylerville received the fourth seed in Class B. The Black Horses are the only local club in the class. They host Cobleskill in an opening-round game Wednesday.

In Class A, South Glens Falls is the No. 8 seed and Queensbury is 10th, and both play opening-round games Wednesday. The Bulldogs host No. 9 Burnt Hills, while the Spartans travel to face La Salle Institute at Troy's Geer Field.

