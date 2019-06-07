{{featured_button_text}}

Wells pitcher/shortstop Daniel Johnson was named the most valuable player as part of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Southern Division baseball all-stars.

Making the team from Johnsburg were sophomores Ryan Morris, Jaxon Roblee and Anthony Galle. Minerva-Newcomb seniors Adrien Comeau and Keleb Davie, along with junior Ethan Armstrong made the first team, as did Indian Lake-Long Lake seniors Scott Puterko and Bryce Hutchins.

