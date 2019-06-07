Wells pitcher/shortstop Daniel Johnson was named the most valuable player as part of the Mountain Valley Athletic Conference Southern Division baseball all-stars.
Making the team from Johnsburg were sophomores Ryan Morris, Jaxon Roblee and Anthony Galle. Minerva-Newcomb seniors Adrien Comeau and Keleb Davie, along with junior Ethan Armstrong made the first team, as did Indian Lake-Long Lake seniors Scott Puterko and Bryce Hutchins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.