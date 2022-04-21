Morris' run lifts Schuylerville past South Glens Falls

SCHUYLERVILLE — Ashton Morris slid head-first into home plate on a misplayed ball to lift Schuylerville to a 4-3 Foothills Council baseball victory Thursday over South Glens Falls.

Morris had led off the bottom of the seventh, reaching base on catcher’s interference, stole second on a fake bunt and reached third on a passed ball.

“With one out, our freshman, Adam DeGregory tried to bunt on a 1-1 count, but the ball squirted away from the catcher,” Black Horses coach Darrin Renner said by phone. “Ashton Morris slid in head-first from the outside and got his hand in for the winning run. It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take the win.”

The win improved Schuylerville’s record to 4-1 in the league, 7-1 overall, as the Horses’ Ryan Dow outdueled South High’s hard-throwing Dan Cohen on the mound.

“We’ve been winning with pitching and defense — that’s something we’ve emphasized to the kids,” Renner said. “We’ve only had four errors all year, and we’ve only allowed 16 walks in eight games. I’m real proud of how they’re playing.”

The Bulldogs had loaded the bases with two out in the top of the seventh, but DeGregory made an outstanding play in the middle infield. He knocked down a liner and flipped it to shortstop Owen Sherman to get Dow out of the jam.

Carson Patrick and Owen Sherman drove in runs early to stake Schuylerville to a 3-0 lead before South High battled back. The Bulldogs strung together three hits in the top of the fifth, capped by Cohen’s two-run double down the right-field line for a 3-3 tie. Cohen went 3-for-3 and drove in all three South High runs.

The teams are scheduled to meet again on Friday at 11 a.m. at South High. Schuylerville plays in the Saratoga Catholic Tournament on Saturday, facing Canajoharie at 10 a.m. at West Side Rec in Saratoga Springs, while Spa Catholic takes on Fonda at Geyser Road. The championship and consolation games are set for 1 p.m.

Schuylerville 4,

South High 3

South High 001 020 0 — 3 8 1

Schuylerville 210 000 1 — 4 4 0

WP — Ryan Dow 3-1. LP — Dan Cohen. 2B — Brandon Stimpson (SGF), Dan Cohen (SGF), Carson Patrick (Schy).

South Glens Falls highlights: Dan Cohen 3 for 3, 2b 3 RBI.

Schuylerville highlights: Carson Patrick 1 for 3, 2b RBI, Owen Sherman 1 for 3, RBI.

Records: Schuylerville 4-1, 7-1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0