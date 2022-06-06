McCabe named Adirondack's top baseball player

Brody McCabe of league champion Lake George has been named Player of the Year as part of the Adirondack League's 2022 baseball all-star team.

Brendan Lamby and Luke Sheldon of Lake George were named to the first team. Drake Stewart and Bryce Tyler of Hartford-Fort Edward also made the first team, along with Jack Dornan of Fort Ann, Caleb Nelson of Granville, Tyler Plummer of Hadley-Luzerne, Jackson Thomas of Salem-Cambridge and Brandon Bakerian of Whitehall.

The league's second team is made up of Ben Cuthburt of Argyle, David White of Corinth, Callon Sutliff of Fort Ann, Alex Torres of Granville, Ryan Lott-Diamond of Hadley-Luzerne, Max Dickenson of Lake George, Eli Danio and Connor Chilson of Salem-Cambridge and Brady Cheney of Warrensburg.

