Brady Cheney struck out 11 and Warrensburg scored four runs in the third inning to beat No. 2 seed Galway 5-2 on Monday and earn a trip to the Class C championship game of the Section II Baseball Tournament.

The third-seeded Burghers will face Duanesburg or Spa Catholic in the final on Thursday at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy (4 p.m.). The Burghers improved to 18-2 with Monday's win at Gloversville's Husky Field.

“We have a pretty young roster, but we’ve been playing really, really good team baseball,” coach Mike Perrone said. “A total contribution throughout the lineup. Every single game, a different person is stepping up to contribute.”

Cheney is now 11-1 after a complete-game performance in which he allowed four hits and no earned runs.

The Burghers jumped out to the lead in the top of the third, scoring on Daalten DeMarsh’s RBI single, Cheney’s sacrifice fly and two passed balls. In the sixth, Tanner Monroe singled up the middle to drive in another run.

COLUMBIA 12, QUEENSBURY 2: The Blue Devils scored five times in the third inning and ended this Class A semifinal with five more in the fifth.

Jack Bennett drove in five runs for the Devils with a double and a home run and scored three times. Korin Laurilla went 2 for 3 and Aidan Scott scattered seven hits to get the win.

Ethan Starr and Jake Afsar-Keshmiri drove in runs for the third-seeded Spartans, who end the season with a 15-7 record.