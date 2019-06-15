{{featured_button_text}}

BINGHAMTON — Three teams will be playing for state baseball championships starting at 1 p.m. in Binghamton.

The schedule is as follows:

Class B: Schuylerville vs. Center Moriches at Binghamton University, 1 p.m.

Class D: Whitehall vs. Brocton at Union-Endicott H.S., 1 p.m.

Class C: Ticonderoga vs. Cooperstown at Binghamton University, 4 p.m.

Follow along live, but in the meantime read about how these three teams made it to the final below and come back to poststar.com for game stories, photos and more.

