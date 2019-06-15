BINGHAMTON — Three teams will be playing for state baseball championships starting at 1 p.m. in Binghamton.
The schedule is as follows:
Class B: Schuylerville vs. Center Moriches at Binghamton University, 1 p.m.
Class D: Whitehall vs. Brocton at Union-Endicott H.S., 1 p.m.
Class C: Ticonderoga vs. Cooperstown at Binghamton University, 4 p.m.
Follow along live, but in the meantime read about how these three teams made it to the final below and come back to poststar.com for game stories, photos and more.
Three for three: Schuylerville, Ticonderoga and Whitehall to play for state baseball titles on Saturday
The NYSPHSAA baseball semifinals were kind for all the local teams competing on Friday in Binghamton.
