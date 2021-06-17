Lake George's Lamby named Adirondack League baseball Player of the Year

Lake George junior pitcher/outfielder Brendan Lamby has been named the Adirondack League baseball Player of the Year.
Lamby helped the Warriors to three straight playoff wins as the No. 9 seed in Class C. Lake George came up short in a 7-6 loss to Canajoharie on Wednesday in the Section II finals.
He is joined on the Adirondack League first team by a pair of Lake George teammates, senior shortstop Cole Clarke and sophomore catcher Brody McCabe.
Also named to the first team were Fort Ann's Ty Loso and Adam Winchell, Argyle's Tyler Humiston, Granville's Josh Nelson, Bryce Tyler of Hartford-Fort Edward, Salem's Blake Baylor, and Whitehall's Brandon Bakerian and Tyler Fish.
Adirondack League Baseball All-Stars
Player of the Year — Brendan Lamby, jr., Lake George
Name;School
First Team
Tyler Humiston;Argyle
Ty Loso;Fort Ann
Adam Winchell;Fort Ann
Josh Nelson;Granville
Bryce Tyler;Hartford-Fort Edward
Cole Clarke;Lake George
Brody McCabe;Lake George
Blake Baylor;Salem
Brandon Bakerian;Whitehall
Tyler Fish;Whitehall
Second Team
Dan Lohret;Argyle
Nick Sorbera;Corinth
David White;Corinth
Jack Dornan;Fort Ann
Josh Oakman;Granville
Peyton Ottens;Hartford-Fort Edward
Torin Davies;Lake George
Tanner Dunkley;North Warren
Matthew Gould;Whitehall
