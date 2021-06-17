 Skip to main content
Lake George's Lamby named Adirondack League baseball Player of the Year
Lake George junior pitcher/outfielder Brendan Lamby has been named the Adirondack League baseball Player of the Year.

Lamby helped the Warriors to three straight playoff wins as the No. 9 seed in Class C. Lake George came up short in a 7-6 loss to Canajoharie on Wednesday in the Section II finals.

He is joined on the Adirondack League first team by a pair of Lake George teammates, senior shortstop Cole Clarke and sophomore catcher Brody McCabe.

Also named to the first team were Fort Ann's Ty Loso and Adam Winchell, Argyle's Tyler Humiston, Granville's Josh Nelson, Bryce Tyler of Hartford-Fort Edward, Salem's Blake Baylor, and Whitehall's Brandon Bakerian and Tyler Fish.

Adirondack League Baseball All-Stars

Player of the Year — Brendan Lamby, jr., Lake George

Name;School

First Team

Tyler Humiston;Argyle

Ty Loso;Fort Ann

Adam Winchell;Fort Ann

Josh Nelson;Granville

Bryce Tyler;Hartford-Fort Edward

Cole Clarke;Lake George

Brody McCabe;Lake George

Blake Baylor;Salem

Brandon Bakerian;Whitehall

Tyler Fish;Whitehall

Second Team

Dan Lohret;Argyle

Nick Sorbera;Corinth

David White;Corinth

Jack Dornan;Fort Ann

Josh Oakman;Granville

Peyton Ottens;Hartford-Fort Edward

Torin Davies;Lake George

Tanner Dunkley;North Warren

Matthew Gould;Whitehall

