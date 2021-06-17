Lake George's Lamby named Adirondack League baseball Player of the Year

Lake George junior pitcher/outfielder Brendan Lamby has been named the Adirondack League baseball Player of the Year.

Lamby helped the Warriors to three straight playoff wins as the No. 9 seed in Class C. Lake George came up short in a 7-6 loss to Canajoharie on Wednesday in the Section II finals.

He is joined on the Adirondack League first team by a pair of Lake George teammates, senior shortstop Cole Clarke and sophomore catcher Brody McCabe.

Also named to the first team were Fort Ann's Ty Loso and Adam Winchell, Argyle's Tyler Humiston, Granville's Josh Nelson, Bryce Tyler of Hartford-Fort Edward, Salem's Blake Baylor, and Whitehall's Brandon Bakerian and Tyler Fish.

