LAKE GEORGE — Before the Section II Baseball Tournament, Lake George coach Erik Hoover figured it would be a coin flip whether or not the Warriors received an opening-round home game.
Playing .500 baseball all season, he didn’t know and just hoped for the best.
His faith was rewarded as Lake George earned a No. 8 seed.
The Warriors may have had some karma on their side considering they only played one true home game this season prior to beating No. 9 Schoharie Wednesday, 3-1.
Lake George advances to the Class C quarterfinals and will play top-seeded Chatham at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chatham High School.
“We’ve had to play a lot of games at Moreau rec or East Field this year due to weather,” Hoover said. We’ve turned into road warriors, for better or worse but it was nice to play just our second game on our home field.
“Actually, it is kind of funny, we just had what was only our second practice of the entire season on our home field just the other day.”
Tied 1-1, senior Mason Flatley hit a double, scoring the equalizing run and completely swinging momentum.
“He was fired up,” Hoover said of Flatley, “which fired the bench up. We came across the sixth inning and were then able to wear their pitcher down.”
Scottie Austin got the go-ahead RBI in the sixth and Lake George added a security run later, pushing its lead to two.
Pitcher Michael Johnson picked up the win, while Hoover said Riley Orr provided strong innings to start.
“It was said in the post game. From now on, we will be looked at as a small bump on somebody else’s run to the final,” Hoover said. “It is fun to be a spoiler, and be on the other side of the coin. We will use the chip on our shoulder to go at some of these bigger schools. That is our rallying cry.”
