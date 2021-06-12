Lake George pulls out semifinal victory

CHATHAM — Lake George's road Warriors continued their quest for a Section II baseball title Saturday, pulling out a 5-4 thriller in eight innings over Chatham in a Class C semifinal.

Brendan Lamby scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth and shut down the Panthers from the mound over the final three innings to earn the win.

The No. 9-seeded Warriors (11-4), who won their third straight road playoff game, advance to play at second-seeded Canajoharie in the Section II championship game on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

"He's the fastest kid I've ever coached, and he's a competitor," Lake George coach Tim Kissane said of Lamby, who came on in relief in the fifth. "The only run on him was an error (in the fifth). He throws hard, but he's come up with a wrinkle, a change of pace that keeps (batters) off-balance."

Trailing 4-2 entering the top of the seventh, the Warriors got an RBI single from Kristian Johnson to trim Chatham's lead. Then, pinch runner Luke Sheldon scored the tying run on a sac fly by J.J. Salmon.

Lake George had the top of the order coming up in the eighth, with Lamby drawing a walk, stealing second and third, and scoring the go-ahead run on Matt Syvertsen's one-out sac fly to left-center.