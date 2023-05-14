SARATOGA SPRINGS — Lake George had only two hits, but hits don’t win games. Only the runs count.

Lake George scored the game’s only run in the fourth inning with two hits, an error and a ground out. The brother combo of Ben and Luke Sheldon took care of the pitching as the Warriors came away with a 1-0 victory over Granville on Sunday night in the Adirondack League baseball championship game at East Side Rec.

Granville got a stellar pitching performance from Caleb Nelson, who struck out 15 in a complete-game effort. But the Warriors cobbled together just enough of a rally in the fourth to push a run across the plate.

Brody McCabe reached on an error and stole second, then held at third on Jack Welch’s one-out single to right field. McCabe crossed the plate on Nick Wagemann’s ground-out. Gavin McCabe followed with a single, but Nelson got out of the inning with a strikeout.

Ben Sheldon, a first-year varsity player as a sophomore, started and went five innings. He used lots of breaking balls, scattered three hits and got some key strikeouts.

“I was going to take him out after four, but he said ‘I’ve got another one in me.’” coach Pete Puricelli said.

Luke Sheldon, the winning pitcher in last year’s championship game, took over on the mound for the final two innings to get the save.

Lake George made some nice plays in the field to get out of jams. With runners on first and second and one out in the sixth, third baseman Gavin McCabe made a diving stab of a line drive for the second out.

Warrensburg wins Adirondack League consolation game Warrensburg topped Fort Ann 11-3 on Sunday to capture the Adirondack League consolation game at East Side Rec.

“My curve ball was hitting well,” Ben Sheldon said, “but I really just trusted my team. We had a lot of outs in the field, and I think that’s what made it.”

The Warriors won their third straight league crown and improved to 10-3. They came into the tournament as the third seed.

It was a tough loss for top-seeded Granville, which suffered its first loss of the season.

“It was a great, great game,” Granville coach Corey Burton said. “We hit the ball right at people. Caleb threw well ... it’s baseball. Unfortunately, somebody’s got to lose a game like this, and today it was us.”

Both teams head on to the Section II tournament. Seeds will be drawn up on Tuesday.

“It’s never good to lose, but it doesn’t end the season,” Burton said. “It hurt that team — it hurt me — but we’ll use it the right way.”

Adirondack League final Lake George (10-3);000 100 0 — 1 2 2 Granville (12-1);000 000 0 — 0 5 1 WP — Ben Sheldon. LP — Caleb Nelson. SV — Luke Sheldon.

