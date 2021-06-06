Lake George beats Fort Ann for Adirondack baseball crown

GLENS FALLS — It’s always good to have a backup plan.

Lake George’s intended starter came up with a sore arm on Saturday before the Adirondack League baseball championship game at East Field. Plan B was to use Brendan Lamby, and everything turned out just fine for the Warriors.

Lamby got Lake George through the first 3 2/3 innings and the bullpen did the rest as the Warriors posted a 12-5 victory over Fort Ann. The Warriors turned the tables on a team that had beaten them 11-0 during the regular season.

“We were going to piece it together and do what we could do,” Lake George coach Tim Kissane said. “(Lamby) was efficient. He threw strikes.”

Yogi Johnson, Max Dickinson and Luke Sheldon finished out the game on the mound. Those pitchers had plenty of hits to support them.

The Warriors scored three runs in the first inning and four more in the second as part of an 11-hit effort. It wasn’t big hits so much as it was a constant parade on the bases that lifted Lake George.

“We just put runners in motion, we put the bat on the ball and we go from there,” Kissane said. “Up and down the lineup we have guys who can put the bat on the ball.”