Lake George baseball loses in Class C final, 7-6

CANAJOHARIE — Rich Tamsett scored on an error with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh Wednesday to lift Canajoharie to a 7-6 Class C sectional baseball championship victory over Lake George.

The Cougars scored three runs in the decisive final inning after Lake George had opened a 6-4 lead.

The Warriors, the No. 9 seed, got home runs from Brody McCabe and Torin Davies, the latter a two-run shot to restore Lake George to a 5-4 lead in the fifth. Matt Syvertsen scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh.

