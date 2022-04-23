Indian Lake-Long Lake playing baseball ... with help from the girls

INDIAN LAKE — Standing on a pitcher's mound — an artificial one in a school gymnasium — Haylie Puterko kicked her leg up, continued her windup and fired a pitch. Overhand.

At the other end of the gym — 60 feet, 6 inches away — Marilla Liddle crouched in full catcher's gear. The pitch was low, but on — Liddle didn't have to reach far to catch the baseball.

High school girls playing baseball is somewhat unusual in upstate New York. Five girls are doing just that this spring for Indian Lake-Long Lake.

The girls are very much needed for the team this spring — with only seven boys, the Orange would have gone a third straight year without a varsity baseball team.

In fact, it's helping out both sets of athletes.

"I'm so glad we have a team," said Puterko, a junior at Indian Lake who will play the outfield and pitch for the Orange. "I was excited because sports are finally getting back after COVID hit, and I love my sports. It was hard to live without them (last year)."

At the center of the issue is declining school enrollments, which have hit hard in rural areas. Indian Lake has a senior class of 13; Long Lake's is even smaller. The schools have shared a combined athletic program for 15 years.

"We just have no numbers really anymore," said Garrett Hutchins, a senior at Indian Lake. "But you see that anywhere, especially in the Adirondacks."

When too few players signed up for baseball and softball from the two tiny Adirondack schools, there wasn't much choice but to work together as a coed team.

"We knew we couldn't have individual teams, so I asked the girls if they'd like to play baseball," Indian Lake-Long Lake baseball coach Ray Hoag said before an April 14 practice indoors at Indian Lake Central School. "I had five girls say yes, so we got it approved by the board to have a combined baseball team."

"We wanted to join with the boys because we heard they weren't going to have a team," said Anna Penrose, a Long Lake senior. "With our softball team, it really only would have been the specific number of players that you need, and some of them were iffy if they would even play."

New teammates

The five girls — Puterko, Penrose, sisters Marilla and Charlotte Liddle and Ravyn Sotomayor — actually have more varsity experience than most of their male teammates. IL-LL fielded a varsity softball team last year, but had not played varsity baseball since 2019.

"I was just happy we could actually field a baseball team this year, because we haven't been able to field one since my ninth-grade year," said Hutchins, the only baseball player with varsity experience.

"It's a good idea — we can play. We have a team," said Nathan Hosley, a sophomore at Long Lake. "And they're pretty good."

Hoag said his players only seemed awkward the first day of practice. The girls coming in with a willingness to work hard at a new sport really helped.

"The boys were a little nervous at first — they were like, 'Can we joke around?' Now it's like one happy family," Hoag said. "They realized the girls can actually help us, so they clicked right away. Garrett is a good leader — the guys look to him. He was a huge factor in the team accepting the girls."

"Whoever's on the team now hasn't said anything, most of them like playing with the girls," Hutchins said. He added with a chuckle, "It's almost better than playing with all boys. It definitely brings a diversity into the team, which is good."

The girls said they felt accepted right away — of course, the players already knew each other from school.

"It's just different, you've got to get used to it, but I grew up with most of them anyway," Puterko said. "In a small school, everyone knows everyone."

"They were all very good about it, they were all happy to have a baseball team this year and they seem pretty good to us," said Marilla Liddle, an Indian Lake senior and the team's catcher. "At first all the girls kind of stuck together, and then the boys made us feel like we're actually part of the team."

Translatable skills

Baseball and softball are similar sports at their foundations — hitting, fielding, throwing, catching and running the bases are ingrained in players in both sports from a basic level.

Playing a varsity softball season last spring was a positive for the girls transitioning to baseball last month.

"Having the mechanics down already and even having just varsity-level experience makes it much easier compared to just throwing in an eighth-grader," said Hutchins, who will be the Orange's primary pitcher this season.

Among the boys, only Hosley had played modified last year. The others — Garrit Clark, Gabe Stanton, Jacob Hall, Logan Kendal, and Hutchins' cousin, Logan Hutchins — had not played in at least three years. There was no 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic, and they were too old to play modified last spring.

"Our varsity teams this year have been young," Garrett Hutchins said. "This past soccer season I was the only senior, this basketball season we only had two seniors."

Being familiar with positions — like Marilla Liddle behind the plate — was also an advantage for the girls going into baseball.

"It's not really much different," Liddle said. "I had to get a different glove to catch, but it's pretty much the same."

The biggest adjustment for the girls — besides throwing a smaller, lighter ball — was getting used to the size of the field. The bases are 90 feet apart in baseball, instead of 60 in softball, and the outfield is much larger.

However, Puterko said the larger baseball field actually works to her advantage. Softball is a quicker game, with quicker plays in a tighter space, while baseball has more room to work.

"I play center field, so it's easier to judge a ball coming from a bigger field than a smaller field," she said. "Baseball may be faster, but it's much easier to judge it. Softball, it's such a short field and the ball only goes so far."

The girls have also been learning how to pitch — Puterko, Penrose, Sotomayor and Charlotte Liddle all took some reps in the gym at practice, along with Clark and Hosley. Puterko and Penrose were both softball pitchers.

Hoag worked with each of the girls on pitching mechanics during the April 14 practice, even shooting video on his cell phone and showing them.

"Even standing on the mound is different for them, but they've picked up on it and they're doing well," Hoag said. "The biggest thing right now is they throw strikes. I told them, 'Throw strikes and let the defense do the work for you.'"

"It's so much easier (pitching in baseball)," Puterko said. "I'm working on the speed part."

Early season helped

Before Tuesday's snowstorm that dropped about a foot of wet snow on the Indian Lake area, the Orange had been able to take advantage of an early thaw to get outside for some practices.

They even got a game under their belts, a 12-9 loss to Wells on April 11, an exceptionally early start date for a Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference team.

"Usually we don't start playing games until after spring break," Hoag said.

The snow fell during Easter vacation, so the team was not practicing at all last week.

"Most of the snow is gone now, and hopefully by Monday everything dries out and we can get back outside," Hoag said Friday.

Practicing outdoors for a few days before the season opener helped the girls get used to the dimensions of the baseball field — how much power it takes to throw across the field, third to first, outfield to infield.

"We worked a lot on how much farther it was going to be when we were in the gym, so getting outside just put it in perspective," Marilla Liddle said.

"It was weird at first, converting from softball to baseball, because in baseball you have to throw a little bit higher in your shoulder," Puterko said. "It's a whole different motion to throw a baseball than it is a softball."

Hitting a baseball is another new experience for the girls, who had been used to underhand softball pitching from 43 feet away. Picking up a baseball coming in faster from a different angle was a challenge at first. Even bats are different weights.

"They're not swinging at bad pitches — they're seeing the ball pretty well," Hoag said. "Two of them have hits so far, everybody on the team has touched base — and we've only been on the field for a week."

"I was actually surprised, I can actually hit the ball," Puterko said. "I hit a straight line to shortstop and they caught it, but I was just glad I can actually hit it, because hitting wasn't my strong suit. I proved my parents wrong, that's for sure," she added with a laugh.

Hoag has been most impressed, and very pleased, with the work ethic the former softball players have shown.

"The girls are getting it down so well," Hoag said. "They're doing a lot more than I could ever ask for. They come to practice every day to learn something new and improve their skills."

"It's a really nice team to play with, too," Penrose said. "You have all of the players who want to be here, showing up on time, which is really nice."

