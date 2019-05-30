{{featured_button_text}}

HOOSICK FALLS 2, CHATHAM 1

Class C Semifinals (Wednesday)

Hoo.Falls;200;000;0 —;2;2;0

Chatham;001;000;0 —;1;3;1

WP — Evan Webster (6-1). LP — Curtis Buchan. 2B — Thomas Van Tassel (Chatham).

Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks single, Sam Wickenden single, Cody Hodges RBI groundout, Evan Webster Complete-game 3 hitter, 4Ks, no walks.

Chatham highlights: Garner Boshart RBI single.

Records: Hoosick Falls 12-9. Chatham 17-4.

Notes: 13th-seeded Hoosick Falls upset top-seeded Chatham behind junior pitcher Evan Webster. Hoosick Falls scored 2 in the first inning on a balk and a groundout.

BALLSTON SPA 4, QUEENSBURY 0

Class A Semifinals (Wednesday)

Q'bury;000;000;0 —;0;2;2

B. Spa;101;002;0 —;4;3;0

WP — Jake Manderson. LP — Jack Sylvia. 2B — Luke Gold (Ballston Spa). 

Queensbury highlights: Jack Sylvia 6ip, 2er, 3hits, 5k's, Jordan Fowler 2 singles.

Ballston Spa highlights: Jake Manderson 7ip, 2 hits, 11k's.

Records: Queensbury 14-8. 

