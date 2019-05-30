HOOSICK FALLS 2, CHATHAM 1
Class C Semifinals (Wednesday)
Hoo.Falls;200;000;0 —;2;2;0
Chatham;001;000;0 —;1;3;1
WP — Evan Webster (6-1). LP — Curtis Buchan. 2B — Thomas Van Tassel (Chatham).
Hoosick Falls highlights: Jake Sparks single, Sam Wickenden single, Cody Hodges RBI groundout, Evan Webster Complete-game 3 hitter, 4Ks, no walks.
Chatham highlights: Garner Boshart RBI single.
Records: Hoosick Falls 12-9. Chatham 17-4.
Notes: 13th-seeded Hoosick Falls upset top-seeded Chatham behind junior pitcher Evan Webster. Hoosick Falls scored 2 in the first inning on a balk and a groundout.
BALLSTON SPA 4, QUEENSBURY 0
Class A Semifinals (Wednesday)
Q'bury;000;000;0 —;0;2;2
B. Spa;101;002;0 —;4;3;0
WP — Jake Manderson. LP — Jack Sylvia. 2B — Luke Gold (Ballston Spa).
Queensbury highlights: Jack Sylvia 6ip, 2er, 3hits, 5k's, Jordan Fowler 2 singles.
Ballston Spa highlights: Jake Manderson 7ip, 2 hits, 11k's.
Records: Queensbury 14-8.
