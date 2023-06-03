AMSTERDAM — Parishville-Hopkinton scored four times in the fourth inning and went on to beat Hartford-Fort Edward 8-6 in a Class D baseball state regional final on Saturday at Shuttleworth Park.
Parishville-Hopkinton took a 7-4 lead in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk and a three-run triple by Jordon Snell. The Tanaforts got two runs back Aiden Swezey's two-run single in the fifth, but got no closer.
For the Tanaforts (10-5), Aidan Foster had a two-run single.
