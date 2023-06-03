AMSTERDAM — Gathering their Hartford-Fort Edward baseball players for one final talk Saturday at Shuttleworth Park, the Tanaforts coaches echoed the same sentiment.

“You guys have nothing to be ashamed of, nothing to hang your heads about,” coach Jeff Durkee said after H-FE’s 8-6 loss to Parishville-Hopkinton in a Class D regional final.

In a game marked by big plays, errors, controversial calls and boisterous fans, the Tanaforts came up just short in their first trip to regionals as a combined program.

Parishville-Hopkinton (17-1), the Section X champion, surged ahead on a three-run triple by Jordon Snell in the fourth inning. With pitcher Jon Snell holding H-FE to one hit over the final four innings, the Panthers held on to reach the state final four in Binghamton next weekend.

“A lot of ebbs and flows to that one today,” said Durkee, whose team outhit P-H 8-5. “We made our fair share of errors, we outhit them, we just didn’t get that timely hit. They had that two-out hit that cleared the bases, that was the big one. The kids kept battling all the way through — you can’t want anything less.”

“I think we played our hearts out, we left it all out there,” said center fielder Zach Bartholomew, a Fort Edward junior. “At the beginning of the year, we really thought we were going to have to push and push to beat every team, and we ended up in the regional final. We all played our butts off.”

The game ended in controversy, as the final out was called on a line drive that appeared to be dropped by the Panthers’ third baseman, as the Tanaforts (10-5) were pressing to get runners on base.

H-FE’s Aidan Foster hit a liner that was snagged by a diving Ryan Griffith, who appeared to lose the ball when he hit the ground. The umpire ruled Foster out as P-H players spilled onto the field in celebration. In the confused final moments, Foster kept running the bases as H-FE coaches argued the call and a P-H player tagged Foster off third in a just-in-case move.

“We had a couple of calls go against us, but they managed to put two more runs across than we did,” Durkee said. “As we tell the kids all the time, we don’t like to blame the officials, we did enough on our part. It’s sports, it’s baseball, and unfortunately we were on the losing end today.”

The loss overshadowed a gritty effort by H-FE senior ace Drake Stewart, who carried the pitching load as long as he could Saturday. After throwing three innings in Thursday’s regional semifinal, Stewart started the final and worked five innings, allowing five hits with two strikeouts and five walks. Sophomore Joey Allen pitched two innings of hitless relief.

“My arm was a little sore, it was a little tight, but I thought I was going to be OK,” said Stewart, who also hit a double. “It was a good game — we kept being fired up, we thought we were going to come back, but stuff happens.”

“He’s our stud, we wanted to put the ball in his hand,” Durkee said. “He was starting to labor a little bit. The strike zone wasn’t favorable for him, so his pitch count got up really early — he was already through 60 pitches in the third inning.”

H-FE got a two-run single from Foster and an RBI single from Ray Harrington to build a 4-3 lead.

Both teams committed four errors apiece, but the difference proved to be the top of the fourth. The Panthers loaded the bases, and after a walk, Jordon Snell followed with his two-out triple to deep right-center for a 7-4 lead.

Down 8-4 in the fifth, the Tanaforts scored a pair of runs on a two-out single to center field by freshman Aiden Swezey — H-FE’s lone hit in the final four innings. They got no closer.

“When we hit the ball hard, we hit it right at them,” Durkee said. “On this turf field, the ball gets on you really quick and they made the plays when they had to.”

H-FE loses only three seniors — Stewart, Harrington and Jeff Panoushek — and with key freshmen contributing, like catcher Swezey, shortstop Jace Venner and designated hitter Braden Whitney, the Tanaforts could return.

“We all hit, we all fielded, yeah, we had some errors here and there, but I wouldn’t want to do it with anybody else,” Bartholomew said.

“It was a great season — a heck of a ride with these kids, going from 0-2 to start the season, then running off about 10 in a row,” Durkee said. “You get to the regional finals, you have two communities coming together — it was all you could ask for. I wish we could have gone one more, but unfortunately it didn’t work out today.”

Class D Regional Final Parish.-Hop.;201;410;0 — 8;5;4 Hartford-FE;121;020;0 — 6;8;4 WP — Jon Snell. LP — Drake Stewart. 3B — Jon Snell (PH), Jordon Snell (PH). 2B — Drake Stewart (HFE).

