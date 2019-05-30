SARATOGA SPRINGS — Seniors Brendan Petit and Logan Gillis both transferred to their respective high schools this year.
And, boy, isn’t the Hartford-Fort Edward baseball team happy they did.
Petit’s bat and Gillis’ arm (and bat) propelled H-FE to an 11-3 Class D semifinal victory Thursday over Germantown in the Section II Baseball Tournament at Veterans Memorial Park.
“It’s great, this is what I came back for,” said Petit, a Hartford native who attended a Catholic school in Syracuse for the last three years. “Been dreaming of it since I was a little kid.”
“First time even being in a sectional game, this has been a great week for me,” said Gillis, who transferred from Hudson Falls to Fort Edward this year. “So it’s a great feeling doing it with these guys.”
Sixth-seeded H-FE (10-6) is scheduled to face top-seeded Whitehall in an all-Adirondack League title game on Friday at 4 p.m. at Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy.
It is the first championship game berth for either school in baseball since Hartford beat Fort Edward for the Class D title in 2006.
“With the matchups we had — we’ve seen Germantown before, we knew OESJ, we have some guys who have seen them throw before — we were pretty confident that we could get back here,” H-FE co-coach Matt Stevens said. “We put together two good games — we’ll see what happens Friday now.”
Leadoff batter Petit reached base five times, belting a triple, double and single and scoring four runs.
“My approach always stays the same, just looking for a good pitch to hit,” said Petit, who added three stolen bases and an RBI. “Unless I see one, I don’t swing with less than two (strikes) on me.”
“When he goes, we go,” Stevens said. “He was hitting it all over, and when he gets on, he’s tough to get off the basepaths. It’s huge for us to start stringing hits together.”
H-FE bunched eight hits and seven runs in the third and fourth innings, after trailing the second-seeded Clippers 2-1 early. Gillis hit a two-run single and an RBI double, and Mitch Brayman added a double, two singles and two RBIs. Gavon Darfler and Dan Klick also drove in runs, and Will Denton had a pair of sac RBIs.
Fourth inning — Add a 2-run single by Logan Gillis for an 8-2 H-FE lead — Gillis to second on throw #518baseball pic.twitter.com/vTfgIFAmWj— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) May 29, 2019
On the mound, Gillis relieved H-FE starter Peyton Ottens and pitched four-plus shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out five to pick up the win.
Mitch Brayman’s RBI single pulls H-FE into 2-2 tie with Germantown in top of third #518baseball pic.twitter.com/sx1iQTqvTl— Pete Tobey (@PTobeyPSVarsity) May 29, 2019
“I was just working on throwing strikes, I know I have a good defense behind me,” Gillis said. “That’s the key, we’re defensively sound — go in there and throw strikes and get the results you get.”
Gillis said he stuck with his fastball into the seventh before giving way to Klick for the final three outs.
“I was just going straight fastball — keeping the ball low, making people ground out, pop up,” Gillis said. “Curveball was there a little bit — didn’t throw it that much because the fastball was working.”
“He changed the game,” Stevens said of Gillis. “He and Peyton are our 1 and 1A (pitchers), but we’re better in the field when Logan is able to play third base, so we throw Peyton a lot. But Logan came in and picked him up. That’s what you’ve got to do — Peyton had an off day, Logan picked him up and everybody else behind him, too.”
H-FE ended the game on a 6-4-3 double play — Petit to Darfler to Brayman — and briefly celebrated.
“As a team, at the beginning of the year we struggled putting teams away,” Petit said. “Today we got on base and hit the ball hard. We changed our mentality halfway through the season. ... We saw some very fast pitchers from OESJ (on Saturday) — if we can hit them, we can hit anybody.”
