TROY — Drake Stewart likes to work fast, and Saturday afternoon at Joe Bruno Stadium, he made fast work of the Fort Ann Cardinals.

The hard-throwing right-hander scattered five hits and struck out 12 batters, and Hartford-Fort Edward backed him up with one big inning for a 5-1 Class D championship victory over top-seeded Fort Ann in the Section II Baseball Tournament.

"I did it for my grandpa," said Stewart, a senior at Hartford. "I knew coming into this game we had this, I just had to throw some heat. I felt great — we had early afternoon BP, we were bumping on the bus, we were ready, I knew it."

"He likes to work fast — when he's efficient and he's on, he throws well for us," said H-FE co-coach Jeff Durkee, whose team advances to play Lake Placid in a regional semifinal on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Plattsburgh State. "He established his fastball early on — I told him, if they can't catch up with that fastball, they're not going to speed up their bats with a change of speed. So once he got in a groove with that, he was on."

Freshman Braden Whitney ripped a two-run double with two out in the third inning, and John Gauthier followed him with a two-run single to give the Tanaforts (9-4) a 4-0 lead. Dan Boucher added an RBI double in the sixth.

It was H-FE's first Section II championship as a combined program. Hartford last won a sectional title in 2006, and Fort Edward last won in 2003.

"Two schools coming together — the kids are like family, the brotherhood they've got," Durkee said. "We were playing with house money — they're the one seed, they beat us earlier in the year. We just told them we had a good week of practice, we knew what we had going into it, it's our two best pitchers versus each other."

Stewart outdueled Fort Ann senior right-hander Callon Sutliff, who gave up seven hits with six strikeouts. Both pitchers issued three walks.

Fort Ann scored its only run in the sixth on a sac fly by Jake Lunt that scored Dylan Brown, who led off the inning with a single.

"Drake's a stud, he was phenomenal," Cardinals coach OC West said. "We knew it was going to be one of those games where we had to limit some damage and try to scratch a run here and there.

"We were not comfortable at the plate the entire time," West added. "Once he settled in — his tempo on the mound and the way he delivers the ball, the ball gets on you quick. With two strikes, it's tough to not swing at one that's up over your hands."

Whitney sparked the Tanaforts, taking a full-count fastball to left-center field with bases loaded and two out in the third, scoring two runs.

"I came in clutch — I did my job," said Whitney, the designated hitter. "I saw a fastball and I took it opposite field like I should have, and made it to second. ... That feels amazing, that's the best feeling in my life."

The next batter, Gauthier, beat the throw to first for a two-run single, as Whitney scored the second run while everyone's attention was at first base.

"We were just productive all the way through," Durkee said. "I told them, 'You don't strike out against Callon, you put the ball in play, you've got chances' — make them make plays, because they count on strikeouts to get a lot of their outs."

"They put pressure on us all day — they played really good baseball today," said West, whose Cardinals last won Section II in 2017. "I told our kids, they were the best team that played today. We beat ourselves a couple different times, but they kind of forced our hand into that, too."

For the Cardinals (11-6), it was the third straight year they lost in the Section II finals, after falling to Germantown 2-1 each of the last two seasons.

"That part's really hard — we've got kids that have now been here three straight years," West said. "We have two seniors, Dylan and Callon, that have played in all three of these games, and to come up with heartbreakers three times is tough."

Class D Championship H-FE;004;001;0 — 5;7;1 Fort Ann;000;001;0 — 1;5;1 WP — Drake Stewart. LP — Callon Sutliff. 2B — Zach Bartholomew (HFE), John Gauthier (HFE), Dan Boucher (HFE).

